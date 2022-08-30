Shoppers mock Hermès hat being auctioned for £5,750 by Sotheby’s and eBay

<!–

A Hermès hat that looks like a construction helmet is selling online for almost £6,000.

The unusual limited edition accessory was released to mark the opening of the Hermès store in Toronto in 2008 and has cropped up in auction houses in the years since.

Now one is sold online by Sotheby’s for £5,750, and on eBay for £5,300.

Similar styles without the designer logo can be purchased from retailers for just £1.69.

People were quick to point out that they could find the exact same hats much cheaper at their local merchant store

The hat is in bright orange and made of plain plastic polyethylene, the luxury on the iconic brand logo is plastered on the front.

On the back is sticker: ‘Toronto June 2008’ with reference to the store.

At the time of the Toronto store opening, the quirky accessories were valued at £600 to £800.

But 14 years later, they are a collector’s item raising thousands on the websites of auction house Christie’s, Sotheby’s and eBay.

Inside, the workman’s hat looks like any other similar accessory you could find in a hardware store

Shoppers were quick to poke fun at the construction clothing.

“I’m going to Selco,” a US retailer said, referring to the hardware store.

Another moaned, “I expect this kind of shit from Balenciaga, but Hermès?”

Another British shopper joked: ‘Probably the hat Boris Johnson wears during his photo opportunities and then reclaims it as an expense.’

People said they didn’t expect Hermès to sell construction hats, jokingly expected Spanish brand Balenciaga to pull this stunt

‘I am very disappointed.’

Usually, Hermès garner more headlines for their Birkin bag collections than hardware accessories.

The most exclusive handbag in the world, some of which sell for up to £130,000.

The hat was reportedly produced in limited numbers for the opening of the Hermès Toronto, Canada store in 2008 and is