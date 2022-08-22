Shoppers divided over mum’s bizarre Woolworths roast chook car ‘hack

<!–

A shopper has been mocked for her “hack” to ensure the “safe transport” of her roast chook from Woolworths.

Susan, from Sydney, said it took her nearly a decade to realize that her car’s trunk had the “perfect” hot-chook holder in the form of a small hook in the trunk.

“It only seems like eight years to realize that some cars have a special hook for your Woolies hotchook,” she wrote in her caption. TikTok.

The video shows Susan looking in awe at the hook on the left side of the trunk of her car.

“Oh my god,” she said. ‘My car has a hot chook holder – what the f**k!’

She said it ensures customers can safely carry their roast chickens home without fear of spilling or spoiling.

Thousands are divided over the “bizarre” idea and many are convinced it is a recipe for disaster.

“It’s a bag hook, for any kind of bag,” one man wrote. “I wouldn’t hook a hot chicken on it—better put it in an insulated bag.”

The popular supermarket sells more than 4,500 tons of fried chicken annually, with buyers from Queensland and NSW being the biggest buyers of the hot dinner favorite

‘What if the bag breaks or leaks? You’ll have to clean up a big mess!’

A third added: ‘A leaky chewing bag floating above your car? Enjoy that scent for the next few months.’

“This is the dumbest idea I’ve seen on the internet yet.”

Others were concerned about the safety implications of hanging hot chicken on a hook.

“This just leaves a very thick film of grease on your windows and could cause an accident,” said one man.

Another added: ‘Or you can just put it in a bag, don’t drive like an idiot, and use the coat hanger hooks properly.’