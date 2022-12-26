Shoppers Demand Easter Staple Become Permanent Bakery Option

Hot cross buns are back on shelves at Woolworths and Coles, with retailers expecting to sell more than 4.5 million of the treats by January 1.

Woolworths was the first to bring back the Easter buns, lining their shelves on December 26.

While Coles waited until December 27, the Christmas Day holiday, to launch his range.

Coles relaunched its hot cross buns on December 27 this year, a day after Woolworths

Supermarkets are often criticized for launching their Easter ranges ‘three months early’, but say the demand is there.

A Coles spokesperson told FEMAIL: “Australians are expected to consume around 2.5 million Coles hot cross buns in the five days leading up to January 1.”

While a Woolworths spokesperson added: “We sold over 1.8 million individual hot cross buns the first week they were on sale last year, and we anticipate the same as customers look to close out 2022.”

The high demand for the buns didn’t stop people from complaining that they were released “too soon.”

‘Are you kidding, this must be nonsense? Take hot cross buns and leave them until Good Friday,” said one angry shopper.

However, others posted on Reddit, accepting the supermarket’s decision.

‘It’s the day after Christmas and time for Woolworths and Coles and other shops’ annual time to sell hot cross buns 4 months early. They are always friendly though,’ one person posted.

Survey Do you think Hot Cross Buns should be available all year? Yes I love them! 0 votes

No, bring them two weeks before Easter! 1 votes

I like to have them for three months after Christmas! 0 votes

‘I’m not even kidding, but I wouldn’t mind if they were a year-round item. Sometimes I’m in the mood for a HCB. Sometimes the cinnamon classics, occasionally the Cadbury-infused ones,” said another.

And the excitement of having them served year-round was hot.

They should just remove the cross and put a heart when it’s not Easter. Hot love buns,’ said one person.

“I agree, just put a circle on them or something, I always crave them in winter,” said another.

“The best thing about Christmas is that it means it’s hot cross bun season again,” added one man.

And others said they should do the same for other ‘seasonal’ treats.

“The eggnog comes out a week or two before Christmas and is only available for 30 minutes before it’s gone,” one person complained.

“I wish I could have mince pies all year round too, and gingerbread,” said another.

Some people were infuriated that the buns were on the shelf months before, while others wasted no time buying them.

Coles has a new fruity brioche bun available and is bringing back the Vegemite Cheesy Hot Cross Buns for the season, both for $5 for a four-pack.

While Woolworths has an indulgent Caramilk option and a fruit-filled option for traditional scone lovers, they’re also $5 for a four-pack.

They also have Apple Cinnamon Scones available, for only $4 for a pack of four.

Last Christmas, the Victorians gobbled up ‘two semi-trailers’ of hot cross buns, making them the biggest connoisseurs of the early season.

Queenslanders were the next biggest bread eaters, followed by New South Wales.

Easter falls on April 9 this year.