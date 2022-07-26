Shoppers are left baffled by extremely skimpy $11.95 bikini from SHEIN

Shein customers are stunned by the fast fashion company’s latest offering — a very skimpy swimsuit compared to Borat’s mankini.

The $11.95 issue — which comes in sparkly black and lime green — leaves little to the imagination, with huge cutouts on the belly and just a string on the back.

It has shocked social media users, with some questioning whether they should wear it at all.

On Facebook, one user wrote: ‘Well done Shein. You did it again. The latest recommendation for me.

“Just to be clear, this is a SWIMSUIT. And in case you were wondering, the back is literally just a piece of string.

“Yes, I can see me swimming laps in the summer in this very practical SWIMSUIT.”

Others joked that they had to “wax their whole body” and “if they sneezed, their whole body would jump out.”

‘What I really don’t get is: what happens when you bend over? Is it so tight (ow!) that it stays tight around your body or do you get a hole….and where!?’ said one.

“You’d better sign up for waxing too,” added another.

It has shocked social media users, with some questioning the point of wearing it at all.

“Jabba the Hutt would love that,” a third joked.

“I feel a scouring rash coming on,” someone commented.

“This is not a swimsuit. It’s an endless wedgie,” added another.

Others responded to the ad for the “backless ring-linked one-piece swimsuit,” saying the model lacked “labia,” with critics noting that the model looked like a Barbie doll.

One commented, “The extent to which they’ve gone to airbrush her private space is a spectacular 10/10.”

One user said, ‘Do you get a free tube of Canesten with this?’

The sparkly backless swimsuit that has been likened to a ‘mankini’ by UK Facebook users is getting a lot of attention online. Some say it’s a marketing tool to get ‘rage clicks’ and others say they ‘just wouldn’t wear it’

Facebook users were stunned by the model’s anatomy and how you’d wear the glittery garment

Another said: ‘I swear brands do this for anger clicks because when you go on the site, a lot of models don’t look like this at all! I only see advertisements with their most insane items.’

One jokingly said, “One sneeze and it’s gone,” while another mused, “The swimsuit that lets you floss your back teeth while wearing it!”

One said, “I’ve snapped my nose on pieces of tissue bigger than that!”

Another wrote: ‘This is like the female Borat-mankini’.

‘How is that a bathing suit? Good luck swimming and don’t cut yourself in half,” wrote one customer.

It comes as SHEIN and other fast fashion brands like PrettyLittleThing were criticized for “turning models into Barbie dolls” over images of their ultra-thin swimsuits that have apparently been modified and airbrushed to make the vaginal area look “tidier.”

‘That’s horrible. Imagine the bikini wax you’d have to have, to even consider trying that,” said another.

What is labiaplasty? According to the NHS, labiaplasty is surgery to shrink the labia minora — the flaps of skin on either side of the vaginal opening. It should not be done on girls under the age of 18, as the labia continue to develop after puberty into early adulthood. Some women want a labiaplasty because they don’t like the look of their labia. But it’s perfectly normal to have noticeable skin folds around the opening of your vagina. In most cases it causes no problems, which is why labiaplasty is rarely available on the NHS. The procedure is often performed privately.

In addition to criticism from fans on social media about the unrealistic images, an NHS gynaecologist says such images are ‘harmful to young girls’ because ‘labia come in all shapes and sizes’.

NHS gynecologist Dr. Ahmed El Ghazim, told FEMAIL that he is concerned about the impact such images have on young clients, and agrees that the models do not look natural.

‘The labia don’t have a typical shape and these representations are unrealistic’, he explains.

‘The labia can be very long, and this includes the outer and inner labia, the labia minora, and the labia majora.

‘It can be unpleasant if the labia majora are extremely long, and then you should opt for labia.’

He added that there has been an increase in the number of women seeking labiaplasty surgery for cosmetic reasons.

“We’re now seeing more women coming in for surgery to get a perfect vagina,” he said.

“A lot of women came to me worried about the shape of their labia and I suspect it has to do with social pressures and possibly pornography.

‘The photos on fashion sites give young girls in particular an insecurity about their bodies that they don’t need, because the shape of the vagina has no influence on its functionality.’

Despite efforts to diversify models, many swimwear and lingerie models are still markedly “laby-less” on the sites.