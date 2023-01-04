Shoppers are going wild for stylish $20 bowl set from Kmart and it looks like In The Roundhouse

<!–

Shoppers are scrambling to get their hands on a stylish $20 bowl set from Kmart that looks more than four times the price of fashionable dishes.

The five pack Mangiare Pasta Serving Set ($20) from the discount store features Italian words like Amore, Salute, and Buon Appetito like the popular In The Roundhouse plates and bowls, which cost $80 for a set of four pasta dishes.

Bargain buyer Dani from Sydney, passing by Luxury and Lemonade on Instagram first warned her thousands of followers about the dishes.

Shoppers are rushing to get their hands on a stylish $20 bowl set from Kmart that looks more than four times the price of fashionable dishes

“Look at this $20 bowl set you might need from Kmart,” she wrote alongside a video using the bowls.

It wasn’t long before customers started tagging each other excitedly, saying the bowls looked a lot more expensive than they are.

“They kind of remind me of In The Roundhouse products,” one customer wrote.

‘Me too! However, those are so much more expensive,” added another.

‘Love! Thank you! Adding to cart,” one person wrote.

“I love these so much but they already seem to be out of stock,” added another.

Sydney bargain shopper Dani, who goes by Luxe and Lemonade on Instagram, first warned her thousands of followers about Kmart's dishes

Kmart's five-piece set includes bowls with the words Amore (love), Salute (health), Grazie (thank you), Bellissimo (very nice), and Buon Appetito (enjoy your meal)

Kmart’s five-piece set includes bowls with the words Amore (love), Salute (health), Grazie (thank you), Bellissimo (very pretty), and Buon Appetito (bon appetit).

The set includes a pasta bowl and four smaller squeeze bowls. It is made of porcelain and promises to add an ‘elegant touch’ to any table.

Meanwhile, the In The Roundhouse dinnerware includes bowls that say Pasta and Bacio (Kiss), as well as plates with many of the same words and a similar design to the Kmart version.

All items are both dishwasher and microwave safe.

In The Roundhouse is an Australian lifestyle brand “conceived with a clear vision: to create unique, modern and memorable homeware that will be loved (and meals) for years to come” (In The Roundhouse tableware pictured)

This isn’t the first time Kmart has released a dupe of a highly coveted item.

In the past, the brand released dupes of the trendy Prada nylon crossbody that retails for $1,700 and hundreds of other designer, high-end items.

They’ve also released designer martini glasses, similar to high-end options, as well as a highly sought-after Hollywood Mirror dupe, which they retailed for $279 instead of the typical $999.

Sydney-based fashion influencer Brittany Melinda (pictured) has endorsed a $15 Kmart bag as the perfect summer accessory

The Kmart crossbody camera bag (left) comes in three different colors: green, black and cream. Many fans claim it’s a fake for Prada’s $2,420 shoulder bag (right)

In The Roundhouse is an Australian lifestyle brand ‘conceived with a clear vision: to create unique, modern and memorable homewares that you will love (and meals) for years to come’.

The range of mix-and-match plate prints aims to ‘add depth and interest to any tabletop, all at an affordable price point, allowing you to add multiple sets to your collection to cater to any meal and dinner party’.

