Shoppers are baffled by an ‘old school’ gadget

Bargain hunters are stunned by a bizarre metal gadget that ‘looks like an old-fashioned torture device’ spotted in a Sydney Op Shop.

Shopper Amy, from Manly, posted a photo of the metal ornament on Facebook and asked if anyone knows what it is.

She showed a clip of a device – which has scissor-like handles – that moves and shows a jagged edge.

‘I saw this in the op-shop today and am trying to figure out what it’s for because it looks like a torture device hahaha. Everybody knows?’ she wrote to the Facebook group I love Op Shop.

Dozens of people responded quickly, suggesting it could be a cigar cutter, while others suggested it could be a riskier device, like a sex toy.

However, others correctly revealed that it was an egg slicer, which is used to chop off the tops of hard-boiled eggs.

“I thought maybe it was meant to cut off the end of a cigar,” said one.

“It’s a cigar cutter,” added another.

“Bottle opener for people with arthritis maybe?” noted a third.

Many thought it was for cutting – with another inscription: ‘I think it’s a thread/yarn cutter – traveling crocheters and knitters use them where they can’t take scissors, eg on a run!’

“It’s a pimple,” another commented.

“It’s for champagne bottles,” a third added.

Others commented that it was intended for opening bottles, while others said it was a “sex toy.”

It’s an eggshell cutter

To neatly cut a boiled egg when table manners are important

It cuts the top of a boiled egg. We had one when I was a kid.