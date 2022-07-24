Shoppers are baffled by an ‘old school’ gadget
Shoppers have been stunned by a ‘terrifying old school’ gadget in the store – so DO YOU know what it is?
- Bargain hunters are baffled by a bizarre metal Op Shop gadget
- Amy, from Manly, posted a photo of the metal ornament on Facebook
- People suggested that the egg slicer could be a cigar cutter or even a sex toy
Bargain hunters are stunned by a bizarre metal gadget that ‘looks like an old-fashioned torture device’ spotted in a Sydney Op Shop.
Shopper Amy, from Manly, posted a photo of the metal ornament on Facebook and asked if anyone knows what it is.
She showed a clip of a device – which has scissor-like handles – that moves and shows a jagged edge.
‘I saw this in the op-shop today and am trying to figure out what it’s for because it looks like a torture device hahaha. Everybody knows?’ she wrote to the Facebook group I love Op Shop.
Dozens of people responded quickly, suggesting it could be a cigar cutter, while others suggested it could be a riskier device, like a sex toy.
However, others correctly revealed that it was an egg slicer, which is used to chop off the tops of hard-boiled eggs.
“I thought maybe it was meant to cut off the end of a cigar,” said one.
“It’s a cigar cutter,” added another.
“Bottle opener for people with arthritis maybe?” noted a third.
Many thought it was for cutting – with another inscription: ‘I think it’s a thread/yarn cutter – traveling crocheters and knitters use them where they can’t take scissors, eg on a run!’
“It’s a pimple,” another commented.
“It’s for champagne bottles,” a third added.
Others commented that it was intended for opening bottles, while others said it was a “sex toy.”
It’s an eggshell cutter
To neatly cut a boiled egg when table manners are important
It cuts the top of a boiled egg. We had one when I was a kid.