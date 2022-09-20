Shopper shares how and when to get marked down groceries at Coles with hack that saved her hundreds

<!–

A money-saving mum has revealed her thrifty shopping hack that saved her more than $250 on two trips to the supermarket.

The Victorian shopper said she called a nearby Coles to ask when they would be marking off perishable groceries and timed her stores accordingly.

She was told they were discounting food three times a day and managed to score $199.11 on meat for $46.97 at her first store and $129.89 on groceries for just $23.77 at her second Store.

Across the two moves, she would have spent $329 on the groceries if they had been full price, but only spent $70.74, saving a whopping $258.26.

‘I live in country Victoria but I was in Melbourne on Thursday for a funeral. Went with my sister and went back to her house where my brother in law told me about this,’ she wrote in a post to Simple savers Facebook group.

‘He said call your local Coles and ask them when they do their markdowns… I called mine and they said three times a day.’

She was told that the morning markdowns are mostly in the bakery, while major markdowns across the diary, meat and dairy sections occur later in the evening around 6:30 p.m.

“It’s also only on same-day used items and they’ll already have a brand sticker on them,” she added.

“Although I did get four items that had the day after date on them. So call your local Coles store and ask them.’

Simple vegetable swaps to save money ❌Instead of broccoli at 12 dollars a kilo ✅Buy cauliflower for $4-$5 each ❌Instead of fresh tomatoes for $10-$14 a kilo ✅Buy canned tomatoes for $1-$2 per can ❌Instead of salad at $6-$12 per main ✅Buy kale for $4-$5 per bunch or $1-$2 frozen ❌ Instead of zucchini at 10-12 dollars per kilo ✅Buy carrots for $1-$2 a kilo ❌Instead of red paprika for $10-$12 a kilo ✅Buy canned beets for USD 3 per kilo Source: Susie Burrell

The bargain hunter said she hasn’t had steak in years because she could never afford it, but snapped up 11 “good-sized” Scottish fillets for just $15.52.

In her first store, she bought two chickens for $4 each, a piece of lamb for $2.42, 500 grams of minced pork for $1.60, six lamb kebabs for $1.70, and discounted sausages, nuggets, schnitzels and shrimp.

“I had two huge 2.6 kilo organic chickens that were $23 down to $4,” she said.

“I gave them away to two families who I told about my win as we are all struggling so much and we need to help each other when we can,” she said.

Days later, the mom used the tried-and-true tactic again, stuffing a bunch more goodies she said she’d keep in the freezer

She picked up a variety of meats that were all less than $3 each, including a pack of sizzling steaks for $2.60, beef burger patties for $1.70, as well as ground chicken, nuggets and breasts.

The Coles customer also scoured the bakery and fridge section for reduced sweet snacks and ready meals and scored a whole cheesecake for $1.55, roulade for $2.50, $1.10 cupcakes and a chicken biryani for $1.56.

Hundreds of group members were impressed by the ‘ripper take-outs’ and grateful for money-saving tips amid the rising cost of living.

‘So glad you scored big!! It sure is amazing when that happens. Oh enjoy eating that steak,’ one woman replied.

‘It’s great to get food you wouldn’t normally be able to afford. I get excited when I get lamb,’ wrote another.

‘I remember when I worked for a supermarket and people would follow the market down person around… I’m now the person following,’ laughed a third.

The eight best foods to buy in bulk on sale 1. Pasta 2. Canned tomatoes 3. Rice 4. Coffee pods 5. Tea bags 6. Toilet paper 7. Butter dough 8. Cheese