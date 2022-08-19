Shopper notices her supermarket eggs are WRINKLED: Are misshapen eggs safe at Woolworths

<!–

One customer was shocked to find that the eggs she bought at the supermarket this week were “wrinkled” — and wondered if they were still safe to eat.

“I bought these eggs from Woolworths,” she captioned her post in a Facebook group.

‘Can someone explain to me what the hell is going on? I am stunned!’

The photos showed three wrinkly eggs from a carton of a dozen.

The woman revealed that although the shell was not soft, the eggs felt like “hollow rocks.”

She chose to break one open to find out if the egg was abnormal inside as well.

“They seem perfectly normal inside,” she said.

Hundreds were left scratching their heads over the wrinkled eggs, and some offered possible explanations for the phenomenon.

“Chickens lay funny eggs all the time,” said one woman. “Normally they don’t come in the boxes, so you win the jackpot with three funny eggs!”

She added: “It shouldn’t affect the quality of the eggs unless the shell is soft or cracked.”

Another revealed that the unusual eggs were a sign of a malnourished chicken.

“Eggs are shaped like the laying hens lack minerals,” said one man. “But everything should be fine with the eggs.”

A third claimed that her mother’s hens laid wrinkled eggs when they were “really young hens that had just started laying.”

Tim Daniels, the founder of a poultry information website, also recently shared a after about probable causes.

‘Some diseases, such as the viral disease infectious bronchitis, can also affect the bird’s ability to produce thick protein (protein).’

“This can cause wrinkled eggshells, because chickens are carriers of the disease for life,” he wrote.

What can cause wrinkled eggs? Malnourished chickens such as chickens that are low in calcium or lacking essential minerals

Young hens that have just started laying eggs

Viral diseases such as infectious bronchitis

Heat stress at too hot temperatures

But others were happy to laugh at the eggs and move on.

“I’m much more curious to understand if you pre-check your carton before buying eggs?” a woman asked humorously.

“I think Lance Armstrong is missing one,” said another.

“So,” a third added. “You know the movie Alien. . .’

“That’s what I look like after I’ve been in the bath too long.”

FEMAIL has asked Woolworths for comment.