Shopper finds a VERY dramatic letter from a little girl hidden inside a book at an op shop

A shopper was delighted to find an extremely dramatic letter written by a little girl to her parents, hidden in a book in a store.

The letter showed the little girl trying to convince her parents to let her adopt a dog.

A woman from Queensland shared a photo of the note on a Facebook group dedicated to rare retail finds; it was found in a book that had been donated and then framed and put on display for passersby to read.

“Dear Mom and Dad,” the letter read. “Before you close this letter, listen to me, I know you don’t want to…” [hear] about this, but I did my best.’

She added: “Don’t you think it’s better to give a dog so sweet a home than to throw him on the saturated, cold streets!”

After begging her parents a hundred million times, the girl continued, “Can I have a dog? I’m so desperate for one, I hate living animality [sic].’

“That’s why I’m always so grumpy. I am LIGIT [sic] die,” she wrote.

The little girl finally signed the letter with a final plea.

“Lots of love, your sad, upset, and desperate daughter Arlia.”

Hundreds were immediately captivated by the little girl’s humble request.

“I really hope she got her dog,” said one woman.

“This is definitely something my kid would do — and it would definitely work!”

“My ten-year-old daughter made a PowerPoint presentation on all the reasons why we should get a dog. We now have a dog!’ another revealed.

Several others shared similar experiences with their children.

“My daughter has written us several letters like this one begging for guinea pigs,” one woman confessed.

“So we have guinea pigs! Then she lost interest in the guinea pigs and wrote letters begging for a chinchilla, then a bearded dragon, then fish.”

She added, “I kept the letters, but I’ve learned not to give in to getting more pets!”