Shopper claims her Christmas toy from Kmart is saying ‘Eshay’

She bought a singing reindeer from the shop and thinks it says “eshay” on it

A young woman has taken to TikTok to confirm whether her Kmart singing Christmas decoration sounds like a suburban gangster.

Teneika Louise bought one of the popular budget store’s singing, dancing reindeer and is convinced it’s yelling “ESHAY” halfway through the song.

Playing to her followers, the young woman points to the toy at the insulting moment and asks if anyone else can hear it.

“Is Kmart a boy?” she asked.

‘Is it ESHAY or have I lost it? I need confirmation.’

The video has been viewed by more than 1.2 million people in just three days, with 125,000 people clicking “like” and 2,000 adding their own voices to the conversation.

Taneika admitted that she has played the toy “a thousand times” and hears the Australian word every time.

And others agreed.

“I heard eshay pretty clearly,” one woman said.

Another said, ‘Then it’s 100% an Aussie reindeer’.

“I hear nothing but eshay, no matter how hard I try,” said another.

But others were less convinced.

‘It says ‘that’s as ready as a lump’. I can’t even hear eshay,” said one woman who received the support of 9,000 people.

“My daughter has this toy and it doesn’t say eshay on it, maybe you have the western suburbs version,” one mom said.

Some heard both.

“I heard ‘eshay’ until I read this comment, now I hear ‘that’s right’, these eyes are playing games with the mind,” said one woman.

“This is Yanny and Laurel all over again because it’s either eshay or that’s right but sounds like both,” one of them said.

“Another green needle, brainstorming situation,” said another.

A Kmart employee also commented on the woman’s videos, saying “it definitely says eshay.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Kmart for comment.