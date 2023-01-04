Shopper calls for boycott of luxury brand Coach over shop displays in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A customer has called for a boycott of designer label Coach, comparing the brand’s collection of Disney-inspired accessories to Balenciaga’s controversial advertising campaign.

TikToker hellyquinn uploaded a video of the Sydney Coach store on Tuesday and her reaction when she saw the Coach X Disney collection inside.

She points the camera at shelves with a collection of handbags and stuffed animals, including Ursula from The Little Mermaid and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty.

All bears in the Coach store (pictured left, Cruella De Vil and right, Maleficent) wore collars

Text pasted over the video reads, “And boycotting Coach is on the list,” followed by a puke emoji.

‘Am I seeing this right? Is this a joke?’ she asks, zooming in on the Disney toys with leather collars around their necks.

“I thought this would be the kind of thing I would see at Balenciaga. We boycotted that kind of disgusting child pornography.

TikToker hellyquinn posted a video to her 54,000 followers on Tuesday, urging them to ditch designer label Coach and other “disgusting filthy brands”

“Boycott Coach, make that a trend.”

Balenciaga sparked outrage in November after it used photos of children in an ad campaign themed around bondage.

The children also appeared surrounded by empty wine and champagne glasses.

Coach released last year’s collection starring Disney’s most iconic villains, including Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, the Evil Queen from Snow White, and the loveable characters Ariel and the Dalmatians.

Hellyquinn’s TikTok followers were deeply divided over the controversial video, with more than 1,200 comments.

Some thanked the shopper for pointing them to the collection and vowed to “never buy Coach again.”

“That’s why people should support local businesses so that over time these big companies have less power,” someone said.

Others were confused and questioned the point of the video.

“I can’t see what I should be looking at… can someone explain?” said one user.

“I’m lost, I don’t see what’s going on,” said another.

“People’s minds are so corrupted by social media that they turn everything into some sick pedo thing.”

Daily Mail Australia contacted Coach Australia for comment.