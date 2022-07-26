Shoplifter helps himself to liquor at Target store in Chicago while staff watch and do nothing

A brash shoplifter wearing an ankle monitor casually helped himself to an entire bag of booze and other items at a Target store in Chicago while staff watched and did nothing.

Video footage shows the unidentified man walking down the wine and beer aisle, loading a bag of bottles of wine and slinging them over his shoulder as he strolls around the store, the sound of glass clinking against each other.

A security guard can be seen on the video following him right behind him, but does nothing.

The man was caught stealing the wine and other items from the Target store in Wicker Park last week – the latest incident in the brutal shoplifting trend reported across the country.

The video was posted to Twitter by @ChicagoCritter, but it is unknown if the incident was reported to police or if the man got away with the goods.

Chicago has become the latest city to be hit by rampant shoplifting, and even the Magnificent Mile, the once densely populated shopping destination, is now littered with empty storefronts as businesses are evicted by the brutal thieves.

Observers have placed some of the blame on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who backed calls to exonerate police after the 2020 BLM protests, before turning around after a Chicago policewoman was shot dead.

Others have blamed prosecutor Kim Foxx, who was widely accused of interfering in the Jussie Smollett case after she stopped chasing shoplifters who stole less than $1,000.

Shoplifting cases became more common after a motion by Foxx in December 2016 that ordered Chicago prosecutors to charge only charges for theft of property over $1,000.

A series of violent crimes has rocked the city in recent months, including a series of repeated burglaries at the Bottega Veneta store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, which was robbed twice in two weeks.

A mugger was seen letting his friend into the Italian designer store, frightening a terrified shop assistant, before they began clearing the shelves of luxury leather goods, which sell for up to $6,200.

The thieves had left with luxury merchandise costing tens of thousands of dollars, exactly 21 days after 35 bags were lifted in a previous robbery on Sept. 20.

Last month, Aldi closed a store after 13 years, blaming “repeated burglaries.”

The supermarket chain closed its store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of the South Side on June 12, leaving only a sign saying the store is “permanently closed” and the nearest store is three miles away.

Aldi said the store was closed for a number of reasons, including “repeated burglaries” and “declining sales,” but declined to say why residents were not notified of the decision.

It’s not the first time Aldi has abruptly closed a store in the city after closing an outlet in Chicago’s West Garfield Park last year.

Crime in the city has increased by 35 percent this year. Theft, burglary and robbery have all increased significantly at 66, 33 and 20 percent respectively.

Thefts are up 66 percent, compared to 10,050 reported thefts compared to last year, at just 6,051. Burglaries are also up 33 percent, at 4,078 compared to 3,063 last year.

Motor vehicle thefts are also up 47 percent from the same time last year, with 7,615 reported in 2022 and 5,171 reported in the same period in 2021.

The number of shootings, meanwhile, has fallen by eight percent from last year, but there have already been a series of fatal shootings, with seven people at an intersection on the south side of the city in March and three minors in January.

There have been 366 homicides in the Windy City so far this year, a 15 percent drop from last year, when there were 433 homicides in the same period.

Sexual assault is also down just one percent from last year, as 1,142 incidents were reported this year compared to 1,154 last year.

Despite the skyrocketing crime rate, Chicago police announced in June that they will no longer go after fleeing suspects in certain cases.

Chief Inspector David Brown stressed that the new policy made it “safer” for his officers and “improves law enforcement to do their jobs.”

The inspector stated that 25 officers have already been shot or fired at this year and that the new pursuit policy would help eliminate potentially dangerous physical interactions with law enforcement officers and suspects, especially armed attackers.

Officers may pursue a suspect on foot if they are going to commit a misdemeanor or Class A misdemeanor, such as assault, assault and house crime, the policy said.

The new policy outlines the limited times when a foot chase is allowed, as long as it outweighs the potential harm to an officer or endangers public safety.

One of the cases is when a suspect “commits a felony, a class A felony, [or a] traffic offenses that endanger the physical risks of others or when criminals have or are going to commit an ‘offense to be dealt with’.

Officers are permitted to prosecute suspects engaged in or about to engage in, among other things: battery, assault, unlawful use of weapons, and criminal offences.

However, the police should refrain from foot chases in the case of: public drink, land encroachments and simple assault, the policy is reading.

Law enforcement officers must have a reasonable suspicion that they are committing a crime that endangers the public before pursuing the suspect on foot.

Brown said the new policy, as radical as it may seem, is actually not new to law enforcement, just new to Chicago.

He still said “officers” would make the final decision to pursue suspects, but the documentation provided after the chase will allow Chicago to educate its officers and learn how to stay safer, Brown said.