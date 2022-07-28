Shopify, the $57billion e-commerce platform, sacks Aussie workers in an email

A major e-commerce platform has suddenly fired a large chunk of its Australian employees in a late night email, leaving them furious at the lack of communication.

Shopify, which is worth about $57 billion, said late Tuesday in an email that it was cutting about 10 percent of its 10,000-strong global workforce.

The company’s founder, Tobias Lütke, wrote that he had expected the pandemic-induced surge in online spending to continue, but admitted he was “wrong” after the company’s shares plummeted.

Now, Aussie employees have revealed they were not consulted about the layoffs, believing they had survived a previous round of austerity measures.

‘There has been a lot more process there’ [in North America],” a former employee told the Brisbane Times.

‘But nothing here. Nothing. We’re all talking to each other to find out what’s going on.’

‘We thought we had survived a reorganisation’, says another employee.

“There’s also a lot of anger. Some of the others I spoke to were crying.”

Shopify is behind the software that runs online stores like JB Hi-Fi and also has partnerships with brands like Amazon.

During the pandemic, the business expanded rapidly as lockdowns and anti-Covid measures saw a surge in online shopping.

Since then, however, it has seen the market slow and turn, dropping 80 percent from last year’s high.

All Shopify employees received an email from Mr. Lütke, who is also the company’s global CEO, informing them of budget cuts at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, Australian time.

Affected employees were then sent more details, with Australian employees given slots on Tuesday to talk to managers or HR.

The Canada-based company offered employees a 16-week pay cut, plus one more week for each year of service.

It has pledged to allow staff to keep office furniture purchased by the company at home and remove equity cliff rules that can prevent former employees from holding stock in the company.

A Shopify spokesperson referred Daily Mail Australia to Mr Lütke’s email to staff, which the company also posted publicly when contacted for comment.

In an email, company founder Tobias Lütke, pictured with his wife Fiona McKean, said he had expected the pandemic-induced surge in online spending to continue, but said he was “wrong.”

In his email, he said he had hoped the lockdown wave in online shopping would be permanent, but admitted he had “misunderstood this.”

“When the Covid pandemic started, almost all retail shifted online because of on-site orders. Demand for Shopify skyrocketed,” wrote Mr. Lütke.

“Shopify has always been a company that makes the big strategic bets that our salespeople demand of us – that’s how we succeed.

“We’re willing to bet that the channel mix—the proportion of dollars traveling through e-commerce rather than physical retail—would permanently jump ahead by 5 or even 10 years. We didn’t know that for sure at the time, but we did know that if there was a chance this would be true, we’d have to expand the business to match it.”

“It is now clear that the bet has not paid off. Ultimately, placing this bet was my call to make and I was wrong.”