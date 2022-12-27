Shop worker ‘sexually touched’ by stranger in Burwood just days before Christmas

A retail worker says she was sexually touched by an unknown man in a Sydney clothing store days before Christmas.

Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in identifying the man after he allegedly approached the employee from behind and groped her at a Burwood store around 4:15 p.m. on December 23.

He then allegedly left the mall and was seen entering Burwood Park.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a Burwood clothing store worker

Police have since posted photos on their Facebook page of a man in the store at the time of the incident.

He is estimated to be in his 40s, with a solid build and short black hair.

On that day, he was wearing a white button-down shirt, gray, peach, and white patterned shorts, and black sneakers with orange laces.

It comes after the retail union said there had been a worrying rise in reports of customer abuse over the past two years.

Five in six workers surveyed reported being abused or assaulted on the job, the Store, Distribution and Allied Employees Association said.