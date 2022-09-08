Shop Vesper247 for wedding guest dressing on a budget and we have a 20% off discount code
Looking for that perfect dress for a special occasion? These beautiful dresses are 20% off at Vesper247 with our exclusive discount code – here are the best 10
SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, MailOnline earns an affiliate commission.
Even as guests, we know that weddings can be expensive, so when it comes to finding the perfect dress, dozens of shoppers turn to Vespers247 to shop for stylish pieces that don’t cost the earth.
Vesper247 has stepped up the game for occasion wear, offering a range of figure-shaping dresses that are perfect for weddings, nights out and even looking ahead to the new year.
There’s something for everyone, and with pieces starting at just £18, there’s something to suit all budgets too. Here we offer some highlights of the Vesper247 new collectionall perfect to impress at any event.
In fact, we have a discount code. Just enter MAILONLINE20 for a 20 percent discount. Enjoying!
When in doubt, it’s hard to go wrong with a little black dress, and this new seasonal style from Vesper247 is sure to take you through plenty of scenarios.
The black satin detail one shoulder maxi dress is made from a flattering stretch crepe that fits in all the right places.
Vesper Aida’s dress is already getting five-star reviews, with shoppers calling it “gorgeous” and “so flattering.”
The crisscross neck detail with flattering open back and ultra sexy high leg splits will compliment any event you wear this to.
For all the formal affairs this fall, the Vesper Sophia dress has you covered with a gorgeous asymmetrical neckline, one sleeve and a slit at the front of the skirt.
The emerald green color is ideal for silver accessories.
The classic cut of the Vesper Tate Navy Midaxi Dress makes it the answer to any sartorial dilemma this fall.
The minimalist belt detail lets your figure speak, and the signature super-stretch fabric makes it figure-enhancing and incredibly flattering.
For a pop of color this fall, the Vesper Poppy dress in hot pink is a winner.
The classic midaxi features a plunging sweetheart neckline with wide straps that cross at the back and a skirt split at the front.
If you’re already thinking about the winter festivities, the Vesper Alice dress should be on your radar.
Made from a luxurious satin fabric with a subtle leaf print, the midi features an asymmetrical neckline, one sleeve with an elasticated cuff, side cut-out at the waist and invisible zip fastening at the back.
Vesper Isabella’s midaxi dress is sure to be a welcome addition to any wardrobe, ready to take you through any black tie or party.
Featuring a twisted keyhole cutout at the front and a strappy sweetheart neckline, it features a small slit at the back to aid in movement so you can dance the night away.
If you prefer a jumpsuit over dresses, the Vesper Nicole is a great buy for all the events taking place this fall.
The soft sweetheart neckline with thin adjustable tie straps is incredibly flattering, while the wide leg finish keeps it modern.
The formal bardot style of the Vesper Clara dress is made even more fun by the bright cobalt color.
Decorated with a bardot style neckline to accentuate your collarbone and luxurious stretch fabric to accentuate your curves, it can be styled with gold accessories.
Those who prefer a shorter cut will definitely fall for the dress by Vesper Simone.
The flattering midi dress is crafted from the brand’s luxurious super-stretch fabric for a snug fit, while the ruffled hem and thin straps are thoughtful extras.