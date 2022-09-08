Shop Vesper247 for wedding guest dressing on a budget and we have a 20% off discount code 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, MailOnline earns an affiliate commission.

Even as guests, we know that weddings can be expensive, so when it comes to finding the perfect dress, dozens of shoppers turn to Vespers247 to shop for stylish pieces that don’t cost the earth.

Vesper247 has stepped up the game for occasion wear, offering a range of figure-shaping dresses that are perfect for weddings, nights out and even looking ahead to the new year.

There’s something for everyone, and with pieces starting at just £18, there’s something to suit all budgets too. Here we offer some highlights of the Vesper247 new collectionall perfect to impress at any event.

In fact, we have a discount code. Just enter MAILONLINE20 for a 20 percent discount. Enjoying!

When in doubt, it’s hard to go wrong with a little black dress, and this new seasonal style from Vesper247 is sure to take you through plenty of scenarios. The black satin detail one shoulder maxi dress is made from a flattering stretch crepe that fits in all the right places. Store Vesper Aida’s dress is already getting five-star reviews, with shoppers calling it “gorgeous” and “so flattering.” The crisscross neck detail with flattering open back and ultra sexy high leg splits will compliment any event you wear this to. Store