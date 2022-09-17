Shop the Tzumi sale and find this mini massager for under $20, plus other life-improvement items
Tzumi was the pioneer of the smart living movement. In fact, their ideology revolves around their #liveawesome mantra that promotes the importance of making smart choices with products that improve your daily routine in ways big and small.
If you’re all about that good life, you’ll get a lot Tzumi products temporarily for sale at Saks Off 5th. With solutions for everything from hardcore training sessions to much-needed downtime and prices starting at under $15, it’s a safe bet you’ll find something to use in the collection.
Don’t be fooled by its compact size – this little massager is destined to become the MVP in your recovery toolkit. It comes with four attachments so you can tackle problem areas with ease.
Among them is a precision tool for relieving tendons and joints, a multi-purpose round tool, a wider tool to target larger sore muscles and a wedge tool to loosen tight deep tissues. The size is just right to put in your gym bag or even in your purse.
There’s a little bit of everything in the mix – essentially an answer to the common problems that can plague your life at any time. Do you have a child who can’t sleep? A car that won’t clean itself? Muscles so tight you want to stop training forever? These items can help.
Talk about a braggart. This is no ordinary wireless charger. It’s also an LED-powered, dimmable light that glows slowly to help you wake up softly and naturally. Because the light is so sensitive, it is great to use day and night.
When is a mug not just a mug? When it stays warm all day and includes a charging coaster for your convenience.
Made from durable stainless steel, this mug has a handy lid, perfect for bringing a cozy comfort to your office or standing next to you when you’re on the couch.
Brighten up your little one’s world with this adorable addition to their bedroom. Whether they’re afraid of the dark or have trouble falling asleep, this fun tool can do the trick.
It produces five different effects and features a range of light modes and movement patterns to transform the atmosphere into a heavenly dream.
Cleaning your car can be a chore if you don’t have the right tools to hand. With a length of 13 inches, this handheld vacuum is just the right size to work quickly with the crumbs that are on the floor and between the seats.
If you need some spa-level relaxation and relaxation, this massage pillow will hurt you incredibly and relax your tired muscles. A quartet of powerful nodes knead tighter areas to minimize tension, making you feel better overall. It also gets hot!
If you’re no stranger to sore muscles and inflammation, soothe your discomfort with this foam roller that’s so much more than your average roller – it also offers four vibration modes to release pain at a deeper level and bring faster relief.