Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts on practical finds for the home and pets
SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.
The Amazon Early Access sale has begun – and with it comes a slew of excellent finds for your daily routine. You can trust the Amazon Basics line to deliver the highest quality at the most reasonable prices, and they’re now even more affordable.
Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights, including products for your kitchen, your bedroom, and even your fur baby. Don’t wait, these deals are here for a very limited time.
Everyone loves a good cookware set, especially when it comes to buying 15 pieces at over 50% off the retail price.
It doesn’t get much better than that, especially when you consider that more than 33,000 shoppers have given it five stars for its durability, scratch resistance, non-stick coating and easy maintenance. What else do you need?
Weighted blankets are known for their ability to provide the coziest comfort imaginable — and at 15 pounds, you can only imagine how good this plush bedding feels.
Some say it even helps reduce anxiety levels because it relaxes the body – and at this price, you won’t feel a twinge of buyer’s remorse either!
Whether for everyday use or to break out when you have company, you can’t go wrong with a set of four high-quality, lead-free glasses.
Serve your favorite wine or toast the New Year with your loved ones – or just enjoy a quiet evening with your own favorite drink. It is a versatile set that you will love.
Need a great duvet cover set at an insanely low price for under $10? You won’t find better than this three piece collection with a king size cover and a pair of matching cushion covers.
The fabric is wrinkle free, while the rich navy blue hue adds a touch of understated elegance to your bedroom.
Your precious pup deserves quality rest too! That’s exactly why this plush pet bed is so essential – it’s the cutest thing, with a soft flannel top that provides all-day comfort and support.
It is machine washable for your convenience, with a sturdy polycanvas base that provides durability and stability.
A really good towel is surprisingly hard to find, but once you feel it, your search will come to an end. They are ultra soft, quick drying and highly absorbent.
“One of the best towels I’ve had,” says one shopper. Another said: ‘I am very happy with these towels: absorb water efficiently, dry quickly, are light and soft… What more can you ask for at this price?’
If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, try this knife block set that keeps everything within reach while adding an attractive touch to your countertop.
The set includes 11 knives, kitchen scissors and a knife sharpener, all housed in a beautiful pine block.
Stylish crockery is always handy to have on hand. This modern offering includes 18 pieces, each with six dinner plates, salad/dessert plates and bowls.
Not an ordinary set, they have a contemporary soft square silhouette etched with clean black and gray lines on white.
Cozy comfort is not something to be taken for granted, especially during the coldest nights of the year.
With this warm blanket in the house you will always have something to curl up in while bingewatching on the couch or curl up for a relaxing weekend at home.
Hit the road? Don’t leave the house without this soft carrying case for your beloved pet.
Whether you’re going on vacation or going to the vet, you need something that’s comfortable and perfect for easy transportation. This checks every box.
Anytime is a good time to invest in quality sheets, especially when they’re as soft as this one.
You won’t regret the time you spend relaxing and napping on these ultra-soft, supple and stretchy jersey-blend sheets. The clean striped style is a nice neutral color that gives your bedroom a classic touch.
It’s the foundation that everyone needs, even if you don’t really put a lot of thought or energy into it. However, when a great deal on a large trash can comes along, you’ll want to pick it up right away.
This is sleek and perfect for any kitchen – and thanks to its robust construction it will last a lifetime.
Heat the patio and keep your loved ones entertained even during the coldest months of the year.
It’s easy when you have this outdoor patio heater at hand. It’s on wheels, easy to move and perfect for covering your space with cozy warmth on those chilly evenings.
You don’t have to look far to find your fur baby once you’ve added this cute cat tower to your home.
It’s designed for your kitty’s enjoyment, with a cozy hammock for naps, a few scratching posts and a dangling cuddly toy that you can easily replace when the time comes. The natural burlap also keeps their claws sharp.