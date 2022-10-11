WhatsNew2Day
Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts on practical finds for the home and pets

US
By Jacky

Shop the Amazon Early Access Sale NOW for big discounts on practical finds for the bedroom, kitchen and your fur babies – with savings of over 50% you don’t want to miss this one

By Tanya Sharma for Dailymail.com

Published: 16:33, October 11, 2022 | Updated: 16:33, October 11, 2022

The Amazon Early Access sale has begun – and with it comes a slew of excellent finds for your daily routine. You can trust the Amazon Basics line to deliver the highest quality at the most reasonable prices, and they’re now even more affordable.

Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights, including products for your kitchen, your bedroom, and even your fur baby. Don’t wait, these deals are here for a very limited time.

Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Everyone loves a good cookware set, especially when it comes to buying 15 pieces at over 50% off the retail price.

It doesn’t get much better than that, especially when you consider that more than 33,000 shoppers have given it five stars for its durability, scratch resistance, non-stick coating and easy maintenance. What else do you need?

Store

1665505257 308 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505257 308 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Weighted blankets are known for their ability to provide the coziest comfort imaginable — and at 15 pounds, you can only imagine how good this plush bedding feels.

Some say it even helps reduce anxiety levels because it relaxes the body – and at this price, you won’t feel a twinge of buyer’s remorse either!

Store

1665505257 595 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505257 595 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Whether for everyday use or to break out when you have company, you can’t go wrong with a set of four high-quality, lead-free glasses.

Serve your favorite wine or toast the New Year with your loved ones – or just enjoy a quiet evening with your own favorite drink. It is a versatile set that you will love.

Store

1665505258 935 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505258 935 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Need a great duvet cover set at an insanely low price for under $10? You won’t find better than this three piece collection with a king size cover and a pair of matching cushion covers.

The fabric is wrinkle free, while the rich navy blue hue adds a touch of understated elegance to your bedroom.

Store

1665505258 136 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505258 136 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Your precious pup deserves quality rest too! That’s exactly why this plush pet bed is so essential – it’s the cutest thing, with a soft flannel top that provides all-day comfort and support.

It is machine washable for your convenience, with a sturdy polycanvas base that provides durability and stability.

Store

1665505258 942 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505258 942 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

A really good towel is surprisingly hard to find, but once you feel it, your search will come to an end. They are ultra soft, quick drying and highly absorbent.

“One of the best towels I’ve had,” says one shopper. Another said: ‘I am very happy with these towels: absorb water efficiently, dry quickly, are light and soft… What more can you ask for at this price?’

Store

1665505259 159 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505259 159 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, try this knife block set that keeps everything within reach while adding an attractive touch to your countertop.

The set includes 11 knives, kitchen scissors and a knife sharpener, all housed in a beautiful pine block.

Store

1665505259 568 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505259 568 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Stylish crockery is always handy to have on hand. This modern offering includes 18 pieces, each with six dinner plates, salad/dessert plates and bowls.

Not an ordinary set, they have a contemporary soft square silhouette etched with clean black and gray lines on white.

Store

1665505259 85 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505259 85 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Cozy comfort is not something to be taken for granted, especially during the coldest nights of the year.

With this warm blanket in the house you will always have something to curl up in while bingewatching on the couch or curl up for a relaxing weekend at home.

Store

1665505260 536 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505260 536 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Hit the road? Don’t leave the house without this soft carrying case for your beloved pet.

Whether you’re going on vacation or going to the vet, you need something that’s comfortable and perfect for easy transportation. This checks every box.

Store

1665505260 911 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505260 911 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Anytime is a good time to invest in quality sheets, especially when they’re as soft as this one.

You won’t regret the time you spend relaxing and napping on these ultra-soft, supple and stretchy jersey-blend sheets. The clean striped style is a nice neutral color that gives your bedroom a classic touch.

Store

1665505260 196 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505260 196 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

It’s the foundation that everyone needs, even if you don’t really put a lot of thought or energy into it. However, when a great deal on a large trash can comes along, you’ll want to pick it up right away.

This is sleek and perfect for any kitchen – and thanks to its robust construction it will last a lifetime.

Store

1665505261 23 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505261 23 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

Heat the patio and keep your loved ones entertained even during the coldest months of the year.

It’s easy when you have this outdoor patio heater at hand. It’s on wheels, easy to move and perfect for covering your space with cozy warmth on those chilly evenings.

Store

1665505261 553 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

1665505261 553 Shop the Amazon Early Access sale NOW for deep discounts

You don’t have to look far to find your fur baby once you’ve added this cute cat tower to your home.

It’s designed for your kitty’s enjoyment, with a cozy hammock for naps, a few scratching posts and a dangling cuddly toy that you can easily replace when the time comes. The natural burlap also keeps their claws sharp.

Store

