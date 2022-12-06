Shop at Harrods Now…Pay Later: Shoppers at luxury stores can use the Klarna buy-now-pay later scheme

Shoppers can choose the option at checkout in the brand’s Knightsbridge store.

It was introduced last Christmas as a pay-in-three option for beauty purchases.

Harrods, the store that can only be described as the epitome of British chic, where prices top £70,900 for a single necklace, has extended the scheme to five departments.

Initially introduced last Christmas as a three-way payment option to spread the cost of beauty purchases, however, it has since expanded to cover beauty, womenswear, menswear, housewares, and even food.

Despite the additional changes, users only have the option to spread the cost over three installments.

Harrods has introduced a buy now pay later scheme under a new partnership with Klarna

Harrods’ website boasts, “We’ve partnered with Klarna so you can afford the things you love without interest,” and even encourages shoppers to “fill your shopping bags.”

Shoppers can even choose the option at checkout at the brand’s flagship store in Knightsbridge.

With the most expensive womenswear item currently on the site being a hooded fur coat by Yves Salomon, priced at a staggering £52,200, shoppers can buy it for £17,400 a month using Klarna.

The website suggests that users of the in-store purchase option should first “go shopping.”

It adds: ‘Harrods is not a lender and acts only as an introducer. Please, he spends responsibly.

‘Late payments may affect your ability to use Klarna in the future. Klarna’s Pay in Three Installments and Pay in 30 Days credit agreements are not regulated by the FCA. 18+, UK residents only.

‘No interest, no commissions. Credit subject to status.’

At the time of the initial announcement of the partnership, Luke Griffiths, Klarna’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Harrods is one of the most recognized brands worldwide with a footprint and legacy that is unrivaled within the luxury retail space.

“We are excited to bring our checkout products to Harrods customers across Europe and the US, giving them the option to buy products how and when they want.”

Alex Unitt, Harrods’ director of partnerships, said at the time: “Harrods is known for providing a first-class shopping experience, and this latest partnership with Klarna allows us to provide our Harrods customers with maximum flexibility and convenient payment options. “.

“We are excited to bring Klarna to our iconic beauty salons in Knightsbridge, as well as H beauty, our beauty emporiums in Essex and Milton Keynes, and on Harrods.com.

“Klarna’s market-leading payment products will allow us to continue to support the payment needs of existing customers, as well as give a wider variety of customers access to Harrods’ unrivaled selection of international brands and products.”

Klarna and Harrods were contacted for comment.