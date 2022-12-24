Shootings leave 1 dead, 2 injured in Oakland on Christmas Eve morning

Two shootings less than 2 hours apart on Saturday morning in East Oakland left 1 man dead and two other men injured, police said.

Police say the shootings appear to be unrelated.

The fatal shooting occurred at about 9:25 a.m. at a gas station at 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard. The victim was found shot and died on the spot. Two possible suspects were seen running away. No arrests have been made.

The name and age of the man who was fatally shot has not been released and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

The other shooting occurred at about 7:55 a.m. in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue. Two men were in a car when another vehicle pulled up next to them and at least one occupant of that second vehicle began shooting at the men, police said.

One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, was beaten in the hand. The other, a 25-year-old man, suffered a foot injury. The shooter is wanted.

A motive for the shooting has not been established.

Oakland Police and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in both shooting cases.

Anyone with information may call the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950 or (510) 238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572.

Staff writer Jim Harrington contributed to this report.