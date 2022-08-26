Shooting suspect escapes police by putting his arm around a stranger and pretending to have a chat

<!–

This is when a suspect in the shooting pulled off an imaginative ruse to escape pursuing police after jumping from a moving getaway car in Argentina.

After a chase through a residential area, security footage shows the man jumping out of the moving hatchback and sprinting down a road in Cordoba.

Next, the man is seen ingeniously putting his arm around a passing stranger and walking down the road with him, as if they were some old friends chatting.

Seconds later – duped by the ruse – see the officers speeding past in their police car, still chasing the silver getaway vehicle. They completely ignore the man, assuming he is just a bystander of the high-speed chase.

As soon as he realizes he is free, the man runs down the road. He later threw away his signature red top that he wears in the footage.

According to local reports, he was still a fugitive two days later and has not yet been found.

Footage later showed police arrested the driver of the car, who was allegedly involved in a road shooting after crashing the Peugeot 307.

More video shows the 36-year-old getting handcuffed into the back of a police car.

They are then shown holding and intently examining the red jacket that was dumped by the second man, seemingly confused as to who owns it.

The officers only realized they had driven right past the second suspect when they later reviewed security footage from the area.

The chase reportedly started after Tuesday’s shooting in the Manantiales neighborhood of Cordoba, sparked by a school-run parking lot between a pair of local fathers, according to the local newspaper. La Vozo.

The newspaper reported on the confrontation, saying that the shot father wanted to turn a corner and park his car, but was unable to do so due to lack of space.

The father said ironically to the other driver, “You parked well.” The other driver replied with his own insults. The father parked his vehicle and found his son near the school before returning to his home.

At that moment the other driver said to him, “I know where you live, I’m going to kill you.”

True to his word, the other driver went to the father’s house. Speaking to the newspaper, the father said he heard a car stop in front of his house minutes after he returned from the school run.

“I went out because I was afraid something would happen to my car. They come to me like they want to punch, I stop him and the other one when he came down fired the shot,” he told La Voz.

The father was hit in the leg with a bullet and was lucky that his artery was not hit. He was treated at a nearby emergency hospital.