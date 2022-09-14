Shooting inside Chicago’s Washington Park during a baseball game leaves multiple people hospitalized

<!–

Several people were shot and killed in Chicago’s Washington Park during a baseball game around 8 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Chicago PD spokesman Tom Ahern told media that one person was killed and at least seven people were injured.

It is not known whether a perpetrator has been arrested.

Three of the victims of the shooting are in serious to critical condition, while another was in fair condition, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Live footage of the scene showed police patrolling a baseball field, apparently looking for casings in the park. The video also showed the Universoul Circus tent that comes to the park every fall.

Live video of the scene showed a person in handcuffs

Washington Park is a 372-acre recreation area on the south side of the city, between Cottage Grove Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

It comes amid concerns about a rise in crime in Chicago in general, with three law enforcement officers being shot dead in just one week in June.

Total crime in Chicago is up 35 percent since last year, despite shooting incidents falling 16 percent.

The same period this year saw 952 shootings, compared to 1,135 in 2021. Last year was the most violent year in the Windy City in a quarter of a century.

The number of reports of robberies, criminal assault and theft-related crimes has increased, while the number of reported murders has decreased.

State Representative Kam Buckner, who is running for the city’s next mayor, tweeted about Tuesday’s shooting, saying: “The tragic news of the mass shooting in Washington Park is horrifying. Pray for these families and our entire city. We can’t go on like this.’

While a fellow city mayor candidate, Ja’Mal Green, tweeted, “We need real leadership NOW, we can’t wait for it. This is ridiculous! My prayers for all involved.’