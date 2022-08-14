Shooting in Revesby: Driver drove a mile to escape gunmen after car was shot down and women killed

A shocked 20-year-old man managed to drive a mile from a shooting, despite his car being hit by a hail of bullets after gunmen opened fire in a ‘planned’ attack that killed two women.

Two women, aged 48 and 39, were killed in the shooting after being shot dead in the silver Toyota 4WD on Hendy St, Panania in Sydney’s west on Saturday night.

On Sunday, NSW police confirmed that the driver of the Toyota managed to flee the shooting and drove less than a mile to nearby Weston Street in Revesby before calling emergency services.

The 48-year-old woman, who has been identified as Lameta Fadlallah, died at the scene while a 39-year-old Amy Hazouri was rushed to Liverpool Hospital before dying.

One resident described the terrifying moment when he saw three vehicles running down the street and emergency services mobilized to try to save the women.

Colleagues paid tribute to 39-year-old Amy Hazouri after she was identified on Saturday night as the ‘innocent party who was murdered’ in the back seat of a car in Revesby in Sydney’s southwest.

Police taped up a crime scene in southwestern Sydney after Saturday night’s shooting

“The first police car came, the two boys got out, everything calmed down,” he said.

‘Everything calmed down immediately. These two police officers got to work with the lady, and they got out of the car, and they worked so hard on her.”

A 16-year-old girl was also in the car and was “incredibly shaken” but not physically injured.

All four people in the car are considered casual companions to each other.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, Danny Doherty, NSW Police Superintendent, said the attack appeared to have been “planned” with the women targeted because of her “past relationships and ties.”

“This is a horrible attack on two women. They have lost their lives. It was a planned murder, a murder really, and it happened on a public street in Sydney,” he said.

“It is unacceptable by any standard. It’s really unprecedented. And we are determined to get the answers for the family.”

Fadlallah was the girlfriend of infamous stand-over man and drug dealer Helal Safi, who died in January last year at the age of 45.

The 200kg underworld figure survived 42 jail sentences and was found dead in his Sydney apartment shortly after his release.

It is speculated that Ms Fadlallah may have had information that others wanted to silence.

Doherty said the attackers had broken an “unwritten law” of organized crime not to “touch women or family.”

Three burnt-out cars were found in surrounding suburbs, all of which are now under forensic investigation

The burned-out car was towed away on Sunday afternoon

Police say the shooting was a targeted attack

“There used to be an unwritten law that you don’t touch family and don’t touch women. That was thrown out the window, they don’t care anymore,” he said.

“They don’t discriminate whether you’re male or female. Every rulebook has been thrown away, and that’s worrying.’

Doherty said the 48-year-old victim was known to police, but said “it seems the 39-year-old woman sitting next to her was a completely innocent part of it all.”

Police said it was too early to confirm whether this shooting is just the latest in an ongoing gang war, despite all the usual features.

Three burnt-out cars were found in surrounding suburbs, all of which are now under forensic investigation.

“This unprecedented, horrific attack must be judged on its own merits,” Mr Doherty said.

“This is an organized, methodical, planned murder. That concerns us. There’s no getting around the fact that that’s unusual and unprecedented.’

The police are calling on the public for help.

“We want to find those answers as much as you do. It is important to us the timeline that has taken place. All we can tell you is that it was an incredibly violent, horrific crime that involved two women being shot and killed in a car,” Mr Doherty said.

We should all be shocked that two women have lost their lives in an unprecedented attack. Whether it’s links to organized crime or not, that was part of the investigation that was being sought.

“There is no suggestion of any link to the current conflict, so we are dealing with this on its own merits and the motive is still unclear. We need that information.’

A burnt-out car has been found in the nearby suburb of Panania, but police are still trying to determine whether the two incidents are linked.

Revesby is at the heart of an ongoing gang war in Sydney.

Multiple crime scenes have been set up throughout the area, with the Homicide Division and the local area command team working together to investigate the investigation.

Any person with information, dashcam or CCTV is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Emergency services were called to Weston Street in Revesby around 8.50pm on Saturday night over reports of a double shooting