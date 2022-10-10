Shooting brings violent crime to Rep. Zeldin’s doorstep

NEW YORK (AP) — A shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in Long Island gives the Republican a new, personal perspective on the kind of violent crime that was central to his campaign for governor.

Two 17-year-old boys were injured by gunshots from a moving car on Sunday afternoon as they walked outside Zeldin’s home, police said. Zeldin’s daughters, both 16, heard the shots, locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911.

“It doesn’t get any closer to home than this,” Zeldin told a reporter at a parade on Monday. “This could be anyone in this entire state.”

Police have released few details about the injured teens, whose wounds were not life-threatening, or what could have led to the shooting.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told reporters outside Zeldin’s home on Monday that investigators suspect the victims were targeted and are investigating whether the shooting may be gang-related. No arrests have been made.

Harrison said he is sending more officers to the Zeldin neighborhood of Shirley on Long Island’s south coast as a precaution. A police car was parked near Zeldin’s house on Monday.

Zeldin, who is running against Democratic government Kathy Hochul, has made tackling violent crime a pillar of his campaign.

Overall, statistics show that Suffolk County, where he lives, is relatively safe.

Connected in the popular imagination to the Hamptons and its beach shores, the county is one of the wealthiest in the United States. Last year, it had the fifth lowest violent crime rate of the state’s 62 counties, according to state data.

As of August of this year, Suffolk Police, which patrol much of the county’s 1.5 million people, had reported 47 shootings and 12 deaths from shootings. That is less than at the same point in 2021.

Zeldin and his wife were returning from a parade in the Bronx and were not home at the time of the shooting. Police said they have no reason to believe it had anything to do with him. The injured teens were from the nearby towns of Mastic and Mastic Beach.

Zeldin said his daughters were upset but otherwise safe. They marched with him on Monday in the 78th annual Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan.

“Yesterday was a pretty traumatic day,” Zeldin said. “When they heard the screams, the concern was — for them, the most traumatic thing was that they thought these people were trying to get into the house.”

It’s the second fear Zeldin has had in a few months.

In July, he was attacked during a campaign in upstate New York when a man approached him onstage and pushed a sharp object near his head and neck. He was unharmed and the man was arrested.

Zeldin has pledged to fight crime by scaling back the state’s bail reforms, which came into effect in 2020, and has singled out district attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, who says he would like to remove him from office if he would be elected.

He also welcomed the Supreme Court ruling in June that repealed a New York gun law and made it easier for people to own guns.

There have been at least three other shootings this year in other parts of the town of Zeldin, Shirley.

In January, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed about 2 miles from Zeldin’s home. In February, a man was injured and three houses were hit by gunfire. In August, a couple died of gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide.

