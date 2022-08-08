Shooting at Atlanta park leaves one person dead and five injured – including six-year-old child

One person is dead and five others injured — including a six-year-old — after an altercation ended in gunfire during a sports game in an Atlanta park.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Dunbar Recreation Center in Rosa L. Burney Park.

Atlanta police found that at least six people had been shot after a dispute that escalated during a baseball or softball game.

A man in his thirties was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A six-year-old is in critical condition at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made and the alleged gunman is still at large, police said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at Rosa L. Burney Park in Atlanta, Georgia

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told local media that a baseball or softball game was taking place when an argument broke out, and it ended with shots fired.

It is not clear what the argument was about or what the relationship was between the shooter and the victims.

Police confirmed that two other shootings, one in the park and the other just outside, were linked earlier on Sunday.

The first shooting happened in Rosa L. Burney Park and the other took place about half a mile away at 500 Whitehall Terrace SW, outside Dunbar Elementary School.

“And as we’ve said countless times, we’re just asking the citizens to find a way to resolve conflicts without weapons,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. from the Atlanta Police Department on Sunday.

“We’re just asking people to, you know, distance themselves. We ask people to just let the past be gone.’

Across town, in DeKalb County, a four-year-old girl was shot dead in the back seat of a car on I-85 North, CBS46 reported.

According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesman, officers responded on I-85 North at North Druid Hills Rd. at 7:38 p.m. and found the girl dead in the back seat of a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

No one else was injured. It is not known whether the shooting was related to the shooting in the park, or what led to the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting at the park is asked to call police at 404-614-6544. To remain anonymous, submit tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.