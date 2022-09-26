Shooter opens fire in Russian school, ‘six dead’

<!–

Russia was hit by a major school shooting today that killed six and injured about 20 after a gunman rioted, the interior ministry has confirmed.

It was reported that students and teachers huddled under desks and hid in closets in their classrooms as the gunman made his way through the hallways.

Other students were injured after jumping from the windows to escape the gunfire.

News channel 112 reported that six people, including a security guard and children aged 10 to 15, were killed, but the ages of the deceased have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Police later found the attacker dead in the school after committing suicide.

Video footage posted to Telegram’s messaging app showed terrified children and a teacher huddled in a biology class while hiding from the gunman

An unnamed girl posted from the siege: ‘We’re in biology class.

“Moved from class to lab. The whole class is crying. They don’t tell us anything. Very scary.’

Another video saw children as young as nine or ten huddled in a classroom and crouched on the floor.

They can be heard whispering ‘Be quiet!’ to each other.

According to reports, school principal Elena Semashko, 50, had locked herself and an injured teenager in an office to prevent the attack.

The press service of the Ministry of Education said the head of the department, Sergei Kravtsov, sent a delegation to the school in the wake of the attack to oversee the investigation.

Rescue workers carry an injured child on a stretcher to an ambulance outside the school

Outside the school in Izhevsk . is a police van depicted

A major operation was underway by Russian law enforcement to break the siege, until it was revealed that the gunman… shot himself in room 403.

Once the attack was over, footage showed injured children being taken from the school to waiting ambulances.

One – with visible wounds – was performed atop a school desk.

The school has 982 students and 80 teachers.

Many of those affected, according to reports, were first graders – seven years old.

Governor of Udmurtia Alexander Brechalov said: ‘We have deployed everything in school 88. Special services, ambulances are all there. I’m on the site, I report all updates.’

He later said: “It is already known that a guard has been killed, there are casualties among children, wounded … The attacker shot himself.”

Izhevsk is the headquarters of the Kalashnikov weapons empire and the birthplace of the famous AK-47 assault rifle, among many other small arms used around the world.