Shohei Ohtani was ‘never’ going to leave the Angels before the MLB trade deadline

The Angels may have “listened” to offers for star Shohei Ohtani, but the talks came to nothing because owner Arte Moreno “didn’t even want to hear offers,” said Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees and Padres were among the ‘a dozen’ teams trying to do battle with the embattled franchise, who ultimately decided to hold on to Ohtani with their other franchise cornerstone Mike Trout injured.

However, at least one rival director seemed to suggest the Angels will regret not moving him now.

Shohei Ohtani stays in Anaheim with the Angels – for now at least

“He’ll be out the door in 14 months,” the exec said, referring to when Ohtani can hit free agency at the end of the 2023 season.

“And once he’s out the door, he’s never coming back.”

Heyman and Joel Sherman previously reported that the Angels at least offered the opportunity to relocate Ohtani and “not hang” potential buyers.

Ohtani was even better than last year on the mound this year, improving to a 2.83 . ERA

For now, however, he will remain in Anaheim.

The two-way player made the All-Star team for the second time this season — with 22 home runs so far and a 2.83 ERA — but his teammates aren’t keeping the pace with him.

Since a 14-8 start in April, the Angels have faded to a 44-60 record.

They have only made the playoffs once in 12 seasons.