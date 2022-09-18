Shohei Ohtani makes outstanding catch from a scolding line drive look easy

Shohei Ohtani caught a highlight reel worthy en route to a win for the Los Angeles Angels over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

During the fourth inning, Ohtani caught a scolding line drive that came back at him off the bat of Mariners designated hitter Carlos Santana.

The star pitcher reactively stuck out his left hand as he completed his pitching motion to catch the ball.

Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings before being pulled and recorded eight strike outs on the night, which surely added to his American League MVP voting.

Most oddsmakers currently consider Ohtani to be second to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in what has become a two-way race for the award.

Ohtani has gone 12-8 on the mound with a 2.55 ERA. At the plate, he has hit for a .265 average, with 34 home runs.

The Angels haven’t won many games this year, but tonight’s win gives them a 63-82 record.

The Angels will now be tied for third in the AL West with the Texas Rangers as the season draws to a close.

Seattle on the other hand now sits at 80-64 and solidly in second place in the AL West.