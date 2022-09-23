Shoes that are edible to sea creatures could help tackle plastic pollution, scientists claim

Leather can take 40 years to break down, and rubber soles can take up to 80 years. Meanwhile, every piece of plastic you’ve ever carried still exists on the planet.

That means the 600 million shoes thrown away every year in the UK could still be around in thousands of years – but your next pair might not be around that long.

This is because researchers from the University of California San Diego have created a plimsoll that begins to break down after only four weeks underwater.

Its materials are designed to be broken down into their original chemicals by marine animals, which they can then consume as nutrients.

The researchers say the replacement for plastic could tackle the pollution currently plaguing the world’s oceans.

Professor Stephen Mayfield said: ‘Improper disposal of plastics in the ocean breaks down into microplastics and has become a huge environmental problem.

“We have shown that it is absolutely possible to make high-performance plastic products that can also degrade in the sea.”

WHAT IS THE BIODEGRADABLE POLYURETHANE MADE OF? About half of the polyurethane foam is made from oils extracted from algae. The other half is made from an isocyanate that comes from petroleum. The isocyanate is still biodegradable and edible by microorganisms. “Some organisms can live on just our foam and some salts, so our foam is actually food for microorganisms,” Professor Mayfield said. A cube of polyurethane foam made using algae oil

Professor Mayfield added: “Plastics should not go into the ocean in the first place, but if they do, this material becomes food for micro-organisms and not plastic waste and microplastics that harm aquatic life.”

In 2010, researchers estimated that 8 billion kilograms of plastic end up in the ocean each year, and a steep increase is predicted by 2025.

Footwear is a major contributor to this waste of both water and landfill, and plastic-based flip-flops are also the world’s most popular shoe.

When plastic waste enters the ocean, it disrupts marine ecosystems and migrates together to form giant mounds of trash, like the 1.6 million square kilometer Pacific Garbage Patch.

The material never completely breaks down in the ocean and instead breaks down into tiny microplastics that stay there for centuries.

Over the past eight years, Professor Mayfield’s team has developed polyurethane foams made from algal oil, which in 2020 showed that they would rapidly degrade in compost and soil.

The foam also meets commercial requirements for the foot bed of flip-flops as well as the cushioning midsole section of shoes.

For their new study, published yesterday in Science of the total environmentthey wanted to test whether immersing the material in seawater would produce the same results.

They exposed foam samples to a natural coastal ecosystem at the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier and Experimental Aquarium over a period of up to 30 weeks.

Changes in the molecular bonding of the samples were tracked using Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy and visualized with scanning electron microscopy.

It turned out that the polyurethane began to biodegrade after just four weeks, aided by a variety of marine organisms.

Professor Mayfield said: ‘I was surprised to see how many organisms colonize these foams in the sea. It becomes something like a microbial reef.’

The bacteria and fungi broke down the long polyurethane molecules into their original starting chemicals, which they could then consume themselves as nutrients.

The team then identified these microorganisms and located them in six locations across San Diego.

This suggests that the type of creatures capable of breaking down the material are widespread in the natural marine environment.

“No single discipline can solve these universal environmental problems, but we have developed an integrated solution that works on land – and now we also know they biodegrade in the ocean,” Professor Mayfield said.

Left two panels: Photographs of foam samples attached to Scripps Pier at week 0 and week 4. Right six panels: Scanning electron microscopy images of the polyurethane foam (top) and control ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foam (bottom). A, F: Foam before exposure to seawater; D, G: After 4 weeks under water; E, H: After 12 weeks under water

Scanning electron microscopy images of polyurethane foam (top) and control ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foam (bottom). A, D: Foam before exposure to seawater; D, G: After 15 weeks under water; E, H: After 30 weeks under water