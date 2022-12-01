Home Shocking video shows pupil attacking teacher who told his parents he was underperforming
Categories: US

Shocking video shows pupil attacking teacher who told his parents he was underperforming

Shocking video shows student attacking teacher who told his parents he was underperforming

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

published: 00:06, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 06:34, December 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A shocking video shows a Georgia teacher being repeatedly beaten and assaulted by a student in a classroom.

The incident, which occurred just before noon Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, came after a parent-teacher meeting the night before, where the teacher told the student’s parents that he was underperforming.

The school board made changes earlier this year to relax standards for tribunals in an effort to ease the discipline of minority students, but it seems to have backfired as school officials have reported a 31 percent increase in school fighting this year reported.

The video – which was captured by a cell phone camera – went viral after it was posted by the infamous @LibsofTikTok Twitter accounts.

The teacher, who has not yet been identified, suffered a bloody mouth and head injuries, as well as dizziness.

A shocking video shows a Georgia teacher being repeatedly beaten and assaulted by a student in a classroom

The incident, which happened just before Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, came after a parent-teacher meeting the night before, where the teacher told the student’s parents that he was underperforming.

The school board made changes earlier this year to relax standards for tribunals in an effort to ease the discipline of minority students, but it seems to have backfired as school officials have reported a 31 percent increase in school fighting this year reported

Related Post
  1. Army commends composed soldiers for their restraint against neo-Nazi in Poland

    The US Army is today commending a group of young American soldiers for exercising restraint…

  2. Host of crypto show blasts guest Hunter Biden for blocking questions and leaving early

    Hunter Biden mentioned his new curiosity in NFTs whereas on a crypto present after which…

  3. Nevada count in Day 4 with big stakes on line

    With Senate control on the line, Nevada's lengthy vote count lasted through the fourth day…

The video – which was captured by a cell phone camera – went viral after it was posted by the infamous @LibsofTikTok Twitter account

The teacher, who has not yet been identified, was left with a bloody mouth and head injuries, as well as dizziness

The student was restrained by another student who jumped on top of the attacker to prevent the situation from getting worse.

His wife spoke out and said the student “kept the crap” out of him.

They said Channel 2 Action news: ‘I don’t think people should let themselves be slaughtered when they go to work. I just want the students and the teachers to be safe because my husband has applied to be a teacher. He loves his job.’

On Monday night, the teacher told parents that the student was performing poorly at an official meeting.

Gwinett County Schools, which hosts Discovery High School, is still investigating the incident.

His wife said it could have been worse and she is “very glad” it wasn’t.

It is unclear on Tuesday evening whether the student will be punished or even prosecuted.

The teacher’s wife said, ‘I would like better security. And I would like a student not to have to be the one to rip off another student from my lover.”

The schools have also reported a doubling in the number of students with razors or blades and a tripling in the number of students with handguns.

Just two weeks ago, Superintendent Calvin Watts spoke about the increase in violence, but said only: “We know the solution is complicated and there are no easy answers.”

The incident happened just before Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville

Just two weeks ago, Superintendent Calvin Watts spoke about the increase in violence, but said only: ‘We know the solution is complex and there are no easy answers’

Watts added: “The global pandemic has exacerbated risk factors for violence in general, such as loneliness, isolation and economic instability.”

A school official told me Yahoo News the board could consider a badge alert system and an AI weapon detection system in all schools, but the response has been disappointing.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: Attackingdaily mailGeorgianewsparentsPupilShockingshowsteachertoldunderperformingvideo..
1 day ago

Recent Posts

The 12 strikes of Christmas: Walkouts to hit UK every day of the festive period

Britons will face a wave of strikes every day until Christmas in another 'winter of…

14 mins ago

Sir Paul McCartney explains his musical influences, including American soul.

Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…

20 mins ago

Bullying Londoner who told northern girlfriend ‘You shouldn’t f*** with a London man’ is jailed

A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…

27 mins ago

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

30 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

31 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

31 mins ago