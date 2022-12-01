Shocking video shows pupil attacking teacher who told his parents he was underperforming

<!–

A shocking video shows a Georgia teacher being repeatedly beaten and assaulted by a student in a classroom.

The incident, which occurred just before noon Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, came after a parent-teacher meeting the night before, where the teacher told the student’s parents that he was underperforming.

The school board made changes earlier this year to relax standards for tribunals in an effort to ease the discipline of minority students, but it seems to have backfired as school officials have reported a 31 percent increase in school fighting this year reported.

The video – which was captured by a cell phone camera – went viral after it was posted by the infamous @LibsofTikTok Twitter accounts.

The teacher, who has not yet been identified, suffered a bloody mouth and head injuries, as well as dizziness.

The student was restrained by another student who jumped on top of the attacker to prevent the situation from getting worse.

His wife spoke out and said the student “kept the crap” out of him.

They said Channel 2 Action news: ‘I don’t think people should let themselves be slaughtered when they go to work. I just want the students and the teachers to be safe because my husband has applied to be a teacher. He loves his job.’

On Monday night, the teacher told parents that the student was performing poorly at an official meeting.

Gwinett County Schools, which hosts Discovery High School, is still investigating the incident.

His wife said it could have been worse and she is “very glad” it wasn’t.

It is unclear on Tuesday evening whether the student will be punished or even prosecuted.

The teacher’s wife said, ‘I would like better security. And I would like a student not to have to be the one to rip off another student from my lover.”

The schools have also reported a doubling in the number of students with razors or blades and a tripling in the number of students with handguns.

Just two weeks ago, Superintendent Calvin Watts spoke about the increase in violence, but said only: “We know the solution is complicated and there are no easy answers.”

Watts added: “The global pandemic has exacerbated risk factors for violence in general, such as loneliness, isolation and economic instability.”

A school official told me Yahoo News the board could consider a badge alert system and an AI weapon detection system in all schools, but the response has been disappointing.