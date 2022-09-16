Shocking video shows man brutally pummel woman during mass brawl on Carnival Cruise ship

At the beginning of this month, all hell broke loose at the pool aboard a Carnival Cruise ship.

A shocking new video has surfaced showing two groups engaging in a verbal altercation at the Tides Bar next to the pool aboard the Carnival Sunrise ship.

The verbal altercation, which involved some pushing and pulling, eventually turns extremely violent.

The violence culminates in a man beating a woman as she lies on the floor and he leans over her.

The fight lasts for at least a minute before members of the cruise line’s security team begin to intervene and separate the groups as the screams continue.

According to the woman who originally posted the video to TikTok, Laura Bryant, who happens to work as a 911 dispatcher, was all about “a chair and personal space.”

At one point, you can hear Bryant say that a woman lost her wig in the fight.

Bryant said the brawl took place on Friday, Sept. 9. It is not clear exactly where the ship was when the battle broke out.

Records show that the Carnival Sunrise stopped in Ocho Rio, Jamaica, Grand Cayman Island and Miami, Florida, around the time the beating occurred.

One person who witnessed the incident responded to the post saying ‘All I know is I was filling my cup with lemonade and then boom they were knuckin’ and buckin’…you just had to be there .’

Another witness said they left the scene just before the fight. Before he left, that witness said that one of the groups was playing cards and that it seemed like ‘everyone was shaking’ as he left.

While another commenter said: ‘The cruise lines should introduce harsh penalties for those who get into a fight. These videos are detrimental to the cruise industry because they attract new cruisers and may also turn away enthusiastic cruises.”

The Sunrise has been part of the Carnival fleet since October 1999. The ship can carry 3,000 passengers in addition to a crew of 1,100

Several other commentators blamed the excessive alcohol served on board, while another called Carnival the “Spirit Airlines of the sea.”

According to the Carnival Cruise code of conduct, “Disruptive behavior will not be tolerated and any guest whose behavior affects the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests or crew will be disembarked at their own expense and will not be able to sail on Carnival in the future.”

Back in June, a mass brawl broke out on the Carnival Magic as it returned to New York Cityprompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to the dock and the NYPD to open a probe.

The fight kicked off at the Carnival Magic’s nightclub at approximately 5:20 a.m. on the final night of the ship’s eight-day Caribbean cruise that includes stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Video of the brawl shows a chaotic scene as dozens of passengers punch and push each other, while an outnumbered ship’s guard tries unsuccessfully to end the fight.

The brawl started as an altercation between two passengers on the dance floor, and police say it turned into a fight involving as many as 40 to 60 passengers, police said. PIX11. No serious injuries were reported.

The brawl took place as the ship approached New York harbor, but it’s unclear whether the ship was in New York, New Jersey or international waters at the time of the battle, obscuring criminal jurisdiction issues.

No arrests were reported in the aftermath of the fight and it was unclear which agency would lead the investigation.

After the battle, cruise line officials notified the Coast Guard, which launched a boat from Staten Island to escort it to Manhattan, according to WNBC TV.