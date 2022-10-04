Shocking video shows California football players holding mock slave auction of their black teammates

<!–

A California high school soccer team has canceled the rest of the season after video surfaced of some of its players holding a fake slave auction with some of their black teammates.

The shocking video showed members of the River Valley High School football team in Yuba City performing the locker room frat-boy-esque stunt, which involved three black team members in their underwear being yelled at by their teammates in the locker room.

In a written statement to CNN, Doreen Osumi, Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent, called the boys’ behavior “deeply offensive and disgraceful.”

“The recording clearly shows that this situation was orchestrated and organized, underscoring my concern that students spent time contemplating this horrific act without the slightest thought that this action is hateful and hurtful,” she said.

“They may have thought this skit was funny, but it isn’t; it is unacceptable and requires that we look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism.

“Re-enacting a slave sale as a joke tells us that we have a lot of work to do with our students so they can differentiate between intent and impact.

“When students find humor in something so deeply offensive, it tells me we have an opportunity to help them broaden their mindset to be more aware, considerate, and considerate of others,” she added.

The team members identified in the “unfortunate and deeply distressing incident” video were immediately suspended for the remainder of the season for violating the school’s code of conduct for student athletes and may face additional disciplinary action.

The school’s superintendent, Doreen Osumi, said the district is working to “identify classes and programs to help our students learn from this situation.”

The suspension of the players means that the football team no longer has enough team members to play in their league and has to give up for the rest of the season.

Osumi added that the school will work to implement “education, fair, open discussion and instruction” about racism.

“Right now, the district and location administration is working seriously to identify classes and programs to help our students learn from this situation,” she said.

Yuba City, California is located about 45 minutes outside the state capital, Sacramento.

Comments on the team’s Instagram video express surprise that the boys chose to post the video online.

“Even if they were joking like wtf made them think things would be different when they posted,” wrote one user with the handle @young_nizzy_beatzz.

Other commentators questioned why the black team members would agree to participate in the prank.

“It’s weird that the black guys would even entertain that,” one user wrote.

‘I’m just trying’ [to] find out what led them to engage in this abusive disrespectful behavior.”