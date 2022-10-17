Shocking video in crime-ridden Minneapolis shows crowd harass and swear at POLICE HORSE

Shocking video posted online exposes how crime-ridden downtown Minneapolis has become, with a man being attacked in the street and wild brawls erupting.

The scene outside The Gay 90s Saturday night looked chaotic in the video posted online by Rebecca Brannonwhile girls were filmed twerking on top of cars and yelling at a police horse as an officer tried to end a fight between the women.

Officers in the video told the girls to “get out, keep moving” after the fight broke out in front of the bar, but the group continued to defiantly, yelling at the police officers on horseback.

At one point, one of the girls appears to be stroking the officer’s horse, to which he yells, “Don’t touch my horse.”

In response, one of the girls could be heard yelling back, “F*** your horse b****.”

Video posted online shows a group of men assaulting a victim in the street in front of a gay bar

When the victim tried to get up, one of the men kicked him in the face on Saturday night

Another scene shows women berating a police horse after officers tried to cover up a fight

The altercation took place amid other riotous scenes outside the bar on Saturday night, with a man clearly being assaulted as the shocking footage begins.

A group of men could be seen kicking the victim, who was already in a fetal position on the floor until he rolled onto the street.

The victim then tries to get up, but is then kicked in the head by one of his attackers.

He was then seen trying to hide before the film cuts to EMS crews carrying an assault victim on a stretcher and lifting him into an ambulance.

Other clips showed women yelling, pushing and punching each other outside the bar before the police showed up, as well as some women twerking on top of a car blocking traffic.

“It’s been a while since I went downtown at night because of the crime and shootings,” Brannon tweeted Sunday, adding that she “saw a lot of chaos in the ore than I expected, especially given the cold it was .’

Brannon said that “the police were scarce all night” and that the “situation was unstable,” so she tried to keep her distance.

‘It was also completely chaotic outside the Gay 90s; there have been several shootings in the area in the past few months alone.’

The assault victim was seen in the middle of the road on Saturday night as his attackers made their way back to the bar

Another fight broke out between a group of women outside the Gay 90s bar

Women were also filmed twerking on cars blocking traffic outside the club

EMS teams brought the victim of the assault into an ambulance on Saturday evening

The video comes just as crime in the city is spiraling out of control in the wake of the Defund the Police movement.

Motor vehicle thefts in the city are now up 38.4 percent from the same time last year, while thefts are up 24.8 percent.

Property crime is also up 14.8 percent from last year, while assaults are up 8.8 percent.

Overall, crime in the city is up a whopping 15.9 percent from last year.

And last year, CNN reports, 93 people were shot in the city – just short of the total murders in 1995 when the city was nicknamed Murderapolis.

It now ranks 19th out of 70 jurisdictions in homicides per capita this year.

Meanwhile, the homicide rate has fallen since 2016, when about 54 percent of cases were resolved.

By 2020, that number had dropped to just 38 percent.

Crime has spiraled out of control in Minneapolis since it became the epicenter of the Defund the Police movement

Experts say the rise in crime started in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May 2020, after which the city became the epicenter for the Defund the Police Movement.

Fiery riots erupted throughout Minneapolis, with protesters demanding justice for Floyd and calling for an end to the Minneapolis police force.

In the end, city council officials relented and pledged to “end policing as we know it” by July 2020.

The council has cut $1.1 million from the city’s police budget with plans to reallocate the money to the city’s health department to fund civil violence disruptors who would mediate conflict.

Soon after, residents say, police began to withdraw from the more dangerous neighborhoods.

“The criminals were celebrating,” said KG Wilson, a longtime resident. “They got rich. They sold drugs openly.’

Following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, protesters called for an end to the Minneapolis police force. Here is a protester in front of a burning building at one of the riots

In the end, city council officials gave in to the protesters, promising to “end policing as we know it” by July 2020. Here, protesters are seen raising their fists as flames rise behind them in front of the Third Police Station

At the same time, the Minneapolis Police Department has seen a major exodus of officers over the past two years due to retirements, layoffs and disability leave following Floyd’s death.

Police leaders say the number of officers in the city has shrunk from 900 in early 2020 to around 560 in August this year – a loss of more than a third of the police force.

As a result, the average response time of 911 in May 2020 increased from approximately 10 minutes to 11 minutes earlier that year to approximately 14 minutes.

It continued to climb to 16 minutes in 2021, CNN reports, with response times in the crime-ridden north side of the city exceeding 17 minutes.

Some nights are now so busy that dispatchers are being told to hold all non-priority 1 calls across the city, including reports of property damage, suspicious persons, or theft.

And in some cases, the Minneapolis Police Department has even refused to respond to certain crimes in a timely manner — partly because of limited staffing and also low morale.

“It’s no secret that law enforcement, especially in the past two and a half years, has been badly and unfairly vilified,” said Sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith of the National Police Association.

“You can’t just call an entire profession racist and expect people to just sit back and say, ‘Okay, you know, keep going.”‘

Wealthy residents crowdfund $210,000 to pay city police for extra patrols amid towering crime rate in Lowry Hill neighborhood

Now residents are trying to reclaim their city.

When a referendum was held in November 2021 to downgrade the police force and replace it with a new “public health-focused” department of public safety, 56 percent of voters rejected the measure.

That figure was even higher in northern Minneapolis, a predominantly black area, where about 60 percent of police calls for gunfire this year came from.

Wealthy residents have also crowdfunded $210,000 to pay the city’s police for additional patrols amid the towering crime rate in the Lowry Hill neighborhood.

The Minneapolis Safety Initiative, a resident-created nonprofit crowdfunding for additional police patrols, calls the program a “temporary measure to address the current crime wave as MPD continues to rebuild to full staffing.”

Residents are encouraged to donate $220 monthly, for six months, so that the initiative has the ‘desired impact’.

In the meantime, eight residents of the north side have even filed a lawsuit in the summer of 2020 to call on the city to fill vacant positions with the police.

The lawsuit pointed to city councilors who supported the “radical “dismantle the police” idea, and accused them and Mayor Jacob Frey of creating a “hostile” environment for the police.

It was largely upheld by a decision by the state’s Supreme Court this summer, meaning the city must now staff up to at least 731 officers.