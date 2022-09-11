Shocking rugby league brawl between Ray Hadley’s son-in-law and Broncos NRL star Payne Haas’ uncle

<!–

Payne Haas’s uncle from Brisbane has hit 2GB channel’s son-in-law Ray Hadley – just a month after the Bronco star’s mother was jailed for a casino fight.

Larry Taufua was caught on video walking 30 meters to punch Brad Clark during an A Grade match in the Newcastle and Hunter community competition.

An all-in brawl between Dora Creek’s A Grade match and the Woodberry Warriors in the Newcastle and Hunter community league. Larry Taufua ran 30 meters to King hit Brad Clarke and was banned for 12 weeks

Brad Clark with wife, Laura (daughter of Ray Hadley), and their children. Credit: Facebook.

Taufua, the uncle of hulking NRL star Payne Haas, has been given a 12-week suspension for the shocking on-field attack on Clark – who is married to Jock Hadley’s daughter Laura.

Clark is a former Canterbury Bulldogs junior who was playing for Dora Creek against Woodberry Warriors at the time of the incident.

NRL star Payne Haas (pictured left). Haas’ two uncles, Larry and Mark, were involved in the incident

He sought medical treatment for a concussion the next day and was sent for brain scans. Clark then suffered a painful headache for several days, but was acquitted of a long-term brain injury.

Larry Taufua and Mark Taufua were both involved in the incident on the pitch and are the brothers of Haas’ mother, who was jailed last month after pleading guilty to beating and spitting at Star Casino security personnel on the Gold Coast.

Larry Taufua (far left) and Mark Taufua (far right) at a jersey presentation. Credit: Facebook.

Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua, 46, had previously been given a suspended sentence in May 2019 for a violent assault on the road in which she verbally and physically assaulted a delivery man.

The video shows both teams being separated by the referee after an initial flare-up on the field. After the game resumes, Clark puts a big shot at Mark Taufua – provoking an all-in brawl and prompting Larry to rush in and punch Clark.

2GB broadcaster Ray Hadley’s (pictured) son-in-law Brad Clark was hit during the break-in and suffered a concussion and headache for days afterwards. Clark received brain scans, but was acquitted of a long-term brain injury

Larry, who played junior footy for the Newcastle Knights, was struck with a fourth-degree strike for coming from a distance to get involved in a fight. He was given a 16-week suspension, which was later reduced to 12.

Mark, who played 88 NRL games between 2007-2013, was suspended for three games for handing out the first punch.

Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua, mother of Broncos star Payne Haas and sister to Larry and Mark Taufua, was jailed after assaulting security personnel at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast

“NSWRL does not tolerate violence of any kind,” said NSWRL chief David Trodden.

“It has no place in our game and the charges and suspensions that resulted from this incident reflect that attitude.”

Dora Creek will face the Woodberry Warriors again this Sunday in the grand final.