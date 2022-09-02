Shocking reasons why people cancelled their own weddings

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They say everyone gets cold feet before their big day — but some people take a little longer than others to realize they might be making the wrong decision.

And in some cases, the reasons for pulling out of a wedding can be incredibly shocking.

People from all over the world went to the anonymous secret sharing app To whisper to share the reasons why they canceled their own wedding, in some cases just days before they tied the knot.

A Florida man confessed to getting his brother’s bride-to-be pregnant, causing the wedding to be canceled. The groom knew his fiancée had been cheating on him, but didn’t know with whom – he didn’t know she was carrying his nephew either.

Elsewhere, one woman held out when it came to changing her name, with her fiancé accusing her of “not being devoted to him” if she kept her maiden name. She called off the wedding after she “refused to be blackmailed.”

Here are FEMAIL’s top picks of cold feet confessions from around the world:

Working late? An American woman discovered that her husband should have done some extra work in the office three weeks before their special day

An error of judgment! An American bride-to-be saw her husband-to-be suddenly criticize all her wedding decisions and decided to call it off

A Chicago, Illinois woman decided she was better off without her fiancé when he left her after finding out she was pregnant

Keeping it in the family: A Florida man said his brother called off his wedding three months ago after finding out his fiancé was unfaithful and became pregnant. What he didn’t know is that she was pregnant with his nephew!

This sounds like a very strange excuse to call a wedding, but for this American bride, she was clearly not the number one woman in her husband’s life.

A man from the US called off the wedding because they “were wrong” in the long run – isn’t this something you think about before shooting a diamond ring?

It’s Good: A Live Oak, Florida Person Called Just Three Days Earlier Because Of The Wedding’s “Second Thoughts” — We’re Scared To Think About The Amount Of Money Wasted

Parents who play hard: A woman from Groton, Connecticut didn’t want to risk losing her son, so she canceled her wedding because her parents ‘hate’ her fiancé

Being Confetti and Petty: This US Couple Couldn’t Agree On Anything Except To End Their Relationship

Bridal bluff: This US man tested his fiancée to the limit after claiming she wasn’t committed to him if she kept her maiden name, so she refused to be blackmailed and called off the wedding.

This person from UAE couldn’t get his bestie out of his mind so he canceled his marriage, after professing his love for someone who was already married

This US woman called off her wedding after she left this cryptic and somewhat sinister message on Whisper about her fiancé’s refusal to listen to her when she said ‘no’ and lack of respect