Shocking numbers show unprecedented impact of illegal immigration into America: TODD BENSMAN

Todd Bensman is a Senior National Security Fellow for the Center for Immigration Studies and author of ‘Overrun: How Joe Biden Triggered the Biggest Border Crisis in American History.’ He previously served for nine years as a senior intelligence analyst for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division.

All it took was the arrival of 50 migrants on Martha’s Vineyard to wake up Democrats and the mainstream media to the reality of America’s historic and transformative immigration crisis.

All they needed was 19 months, dating back to the beginning of the Biden administration, to be wrenched out of their partisan fog to recognize the scale of this humanitarian disaster.

It’s sick, but here we are.

On Monday, The New York Times reluctantly ran one history who used the ‘H’ word to describe ‘the historic pace of undocumented immigrants entering the country’.

It’s a pace that would have struck generations of Democrats as completely unacceptable until recently.

This week, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) finally released statistics from August showing the stark numbers: More than 2.15 million encounters with immigrants at the southern border between October 2021 and August 2022.

The Biden presidency could easily end up with seven million or more new migrants in America – a population larger than Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

The full reporting period, which runs through September, is likely to end with 2.35 million encounters.

By definition, an encounter occurs any time a Border Patrol agent physically lays hands on a person attempting to enter the country illegally, allowing a migrant to be confronted multiple times.

These numbers are literally off the charts.

2.15 million meetings is the highest number since the Eisenhower administration began keeping records in 1960.

It has also increased significantly from 1.7 million meetings in Biden’s first term – and even that was a record at the time.

By comparison, the Border Patrol handled fewer than 500,000 encounters between 2010 and 2016 and never reached 400,000 in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Combined, the Border Patrol’s 17,000 agents have had to process immigrants approximately 4 million times since Biden became president.

And while millions were arrested at the border, millions more entered America—and will continue to do so.

The Biden administration itself has legally released about 1.4 million family members and unaccompanied minors to America, bound only by the promise that they will report to immigration authorities one day.

Add to that at least another 900,000 “fugitives,” a slang term once used only by Border Patrol agents to describe people they suspect were able to evade capture.

The problem of ‘escapes’ has become so pronounced that it is now part of the official lexicon.

If these two groups are added together, a total of at least 2.3 million illegal immigrants have entered America since Biden took office.

Migrants at the border in downtown El Paso, Texas, US, September 21, 2022

If this trend holds, and there is nothing to suggest that it does not, a second half of the Biden term could increase this number to around five million or higher.

If the administration follows through on its promise to lift the Trump-era pandemic-related ‘Title 42’, which sped up the deportation of migrants for public health reasons, then as many as 540,000 migrants a month could pour in, according to intelligence community assessments.

In that case, the Biden presidency could easily end up with seven million or more new migrants in America – a population larger than Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

To put this unprecedented migration into even sharper perspective – consider that over nearly six decades, 12 million legal immigrants were admitted to the United States through Ellis Island in New York City’s Hudson Harbor.

At its peak, these numbers reached 1,004,756 in 1907, an average of 84,000 legal immigrants per month.

Under Biden, the average is 139,000 illegal immigrants per month.

It is clear that America has grown since the migrant waves through Ellis Island stopped, but the current period clearly rivals this transformational era in American history.

Ordinary Americans are already paying a high price for this.

Mark Krikorianexecutive director of the immigration policy think tank Center for Immigration Studies, estimates the lifetime fiscal cost of the illegal aliens Biden has let in so far at more than $100 billion.

That’s in addition to the $140 billion a year that taxpayers already bear for benefits and services for the long-term illegal alien population.

But these are not the only costs.

To put this unprecedented migration into even sharper perspective – consider that over nearly six decades, 12 million legal immigrants were admitted to the United States through Ellis Island in New York City’s Hudson Harbor. (Above) Migrants climb through a fence in the desert at the base of the Baboquivari Mountains after they were apprehended Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, near Sasabe, Arizona by U.S. Border Patrol agents

Probably the very area of ​​civic life where most Americans will first and most viscerally experience the impact of the Biden border crisis will be in the schools.

A 1982 Supreme Court ruling required enrollment of minors in elementary school regardless of immigration status, regardless of cost or hardship.

In the Austin Independent School District, teachers held protests in April 2022 to draw attention to an influx of 400 students of immigrant teenagers from Central American nations at its International High School and Eastside Early College High School campuses. Teachers complained that they were left to teach in hallways and conference rooms.

In and around New York City, a significant increase of 5,000 immigrant children poured into four counties in a single 11-month period through August 2021, placing an additional $139 million burden on New York taxpayers to educate them.

This is the story across the country. Health and Human Services reported that 107,742 unaccompanied children were released to sponsors in the United States from October 2021 to July 2022.

Los Angeles county took in 4,579 children, Florida’s Miami-Dade county accepted 2,306 and Texas’ Harris county absorbed 7,170.

It is impossible to determine from available public records exactly how many immigrant children have been enrolled in the country’s public schools.

But due to the surge of migrants under both the Biden and Trump administrations, probably close to two million have been added to the nation’s 49.5 million public school students, a four percent increase over four years, by my estimate .

Long before frustrated Republican governors tried to force Northern Democrats to “please, just pay attention to what’s happening to all of us,” no one said a word about the roaring conveyor belt that had already bused and flown hundreds of thousands of border-crossers to cities across America.

That machine is running full throttle even now, pouring a biblical Noah’s flood of foreign nationals into schools, homeless shelters, jobs and welfare lines across America.

If liberal America would just listen for a moment to what Republican governors are trying to say, they would know that millions more are on the way, making an already serious crisis that much more serious.

Perhaps, if they opened their ears and eyes, they would join the Republicans in a normal civil discourse about whether this permanent new state is what everyone really wants.

And if it is sustainable.