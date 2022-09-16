Shocking night vision footage shows moment more than 500 migrants sneak across US border into Texas

<!–

New thermal imaging shows thousands of migrants swarming the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, as the White House is reportedly panicked by the more than two million migrants the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has witnessed this fiscal year.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, at least three large groups totaling more than 500 attempted to cross the Del Rio sector. This year, more than 450,000 attempts have been made to pass in Del Rio so far.

The number of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border is approaching 8,000 a day, according to data obtained by NBC. DHS considers its resources to be at capacity when the number is only 5,000 per day.

Meanwhile, tension is growing between the White House and senior DHS officials over how to deal with the onslaught of migration and as Republican governors continue to transport migrants to blue cities.

Within just 2 hours in Eagle Pass, TX this AM, we saw 3 large groups totaling 500+ crossing illegally in three spots.

Biden administration officials have held high-level meetings on the issue where DHS officials have presented drastic options, such as flying migrants to the country’s northern border to alleviate overcrowding on the southern border.

DHS officials have also become frustrated with the White House’s reluctance to pull a page from the GOP playbook and transport migrants to cities across the US that are not along the border.

White House officials have reportedly said that when migration hits 9,000 a day, they will begin what they call “domestic processing,” transporting or flying migrants to cities with shelters that can accommodate them while they wait for the date of their immigration court.

Ideally, the plan would be more organized than if Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida deposed migrants in Washington, DC, New York, Chicago and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Documents obtained by NBC News show that some DHS officials have told the Biden administration to begin securing aircraft and plans for interior processing now.

Authorities in affluent Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts, have described the arrival of 50 migrants from Florida this week as a “humanitarian crisis.” At the same time, Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to be dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at One Naval Observatory.

Immigrants board buses to leave Martha’s Vineyard on September 16, 2022

The police had a couple of buses to take the immigrants back to Cape Cod

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants to the affluent island of Martha’s Vineyard

Meanwhile, in El Paso, Texas, nearly 9,000 migrants have simply been released from bus stations as local shelters are full.

The White House has secretly urged Mexico to take back migrants expelled from the US under Title 42 after publicly claiming they want to remove health policies from the Covid-19 era, Reuters said.

Mexico already accepts migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador if rejected by the US, but Biden officials are now forcing them to accept migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Many migrants from those countries are allowed to stay in the US and apply for asylum because they are difficult to deport due to sour diplomatic relations with their governments.