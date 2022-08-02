Shocking Neighbours plot saw Chinese family accused of eating the dog

Footage has surfaced of a troubled Neighbors storyline in which a Chinese family on Ramsay Street was accused of eating a dog.

In the extraordinary clip, which gained attention on YouTube last week after the series finale, Jim Robinson’s daughter Julie Martin (played by Julie Mullins) accuses the Lim family of eating her missing dog.

‘Something like that may be acceptable in your country, Ms Lim, but in Australia we think it’s barbaric,’ says Julie.

Footage has surfaced of a troubled Neighbors storyline in which a Chinese family on Ramsay Street was accused of eating a dog. (Pictured: Jenny Lim, played by Diane Bakar-Coleclough)

A shocked Jenny Lim responds: ‘Do you think we ate her? This is what you think of us. How dare you suggest such a thing. I’ve never been so offended.’

The short-lived storyline, which reflected suburban prejudice about Asian Australians in the early ’90s, resurfaced on Thursday night after the Neighbours final.

The very last episode of the long-running series, which first started in 1985, aired Thursday in Down Under and Friday in the UK.

In the extraordinary clip, which has gained attention on YouTube after the series finale last week, Julie Martin (played by Julie Mullins) accuses the Lim family of eating her missing dog.

Now it has been confirmed that the fictional suburb of Erinsborough on Ramsay Street in Melbourne, Victoria will be demolished.

Terry Smit of Go West, the team behind the official Neighbors tour, told the Daily star: ‘We are advised by Fremantle Media that the sets will be disassembled and that the space will be used for their next project, whatever that may be.’

Mr. Smit added: ‘While the sets are being taken down, there is nothing left for us to tour, so the tour is being discontinued.’

The short-lived storyline, which reflected suburban prejudice about Asian Australians in the early ’90s, resurfaced on Thursday night after the Neighbours final. (Pictured: Jenny and Raymond Lim, played by Diane Bakar-Coleclough and TS Kong)

The Neighbours finale, which first started in 1985, was broadcast on Thursday in Down Under and Friday in the UK. (Pictured: Jane Harris and Mike Young, played by Annie Jones and Guy Pearce)

Although Erinsborough is fictional, the tour’s website states: ‘Ramsay Street is a real street where ordinary people live!’

The long-running Australian soap came to an end last week after 37 years.

The likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie returned to say goodbye to the show that launched their journey to stardom.

The finale centered on Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) marriage to Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) as he finally got happily ever after.