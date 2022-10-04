Shocking moment woman 'forces baby to drink shot of alcohol' as police launch probe

<!–

Social services have intervened after a shocking video showing a woman giving a baby a shot of alcohol circulated online.

The footage appears to show the woman opening a bottle, filling the cap with a shot of an unknown clear liquid before apparently putting it into the child’s mouth.

North Wales Police have launched an investigation working with social services and say they have no further concerns for the child.

The relationship between the woman and the baby has not been disclosed.

Video has surfaced on social media of a woman appearing to give a baby a shot of alcohol

In a post on social media, the force’s Wrexham Town unit said: ‘We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to involve a young child being administered alcohol by an adult.

‘Please be assured that we are currently working with social services and have safeguarded the child.

‘We are continuing to investigate the matter and have no further concerns for the child.

‘We would like to thank members of the public for reporting their concerns to us and for your support in this investigation.’

Police said they were aware of the footage and are investigating, working with social services

According to North Wales livethe video was originally shared on a TikTok page but has since been removed.

Viewers have called it ‘disgusting’.

“Thank God the baby is now safe, I saw the video it was absolutely disgusting and horrible,” said one, commenting on Wrexham Police’s Facebook post.

Another said: ‘Just saw this video on tiktok so glad baby is ok.’

‘Poor child!! Thank God she is safe (sic),’ one commented.

MailOnline has contacted North Wales Police for further comment.