Shocking moment woman flips out on Delta flight and throws water bottle at passenger

Atlanta police said all parties refused to press charges and she was not arrested, although she was forced off the plane

She finally snapped when another passenger yelled at her to leave, and she responded by throwing her water bottle at him.

The passenger was reportedly asked to leave because she had her dog on her lap, but became increasingly angry and abusive

A passenger aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to New York was recorded screaming obscenities at staff when asked to get off the plane

A shocking video from an airplane shows a woman berating and berating airline staff when she was asked by a flight attendant on Wednesday to get her dog off her lap.

The woman also ended up throwing a water bottle at another passenger during her tirade, and the passenger reportedly plans to follow suit.

The video, which was posted to Reddit and is now going viral, begins with an employee aboard the Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to JFK asking the woman to get off the plane if she asks for a reason.

When the employee insists that she follow him off the plane, she seems to lose her temper and says ‘oh no, honey, we’re going to argue’.

The woman is told by the flight attendant that her plane ticket will be refunded because she argues against getting off.

She becomes more and more irritated by the situation and eventually yells ‘f**k you! F**k you all!’ as she packs her things.

Delta Airlines passenger became increasingly unhinged when told to disembark and eventually threw a water bottle at another passenger

The woman then argues with a flight attendant who asks her to get off the plane, and she repeatedly insults him and yells obscenities as she packs her things.

A passenger in the back of the plane then yells ‘get off the plane’ and the woman responds by yelling at him and throwing her water bottle at him while yelling ‘turn off your f*****g phone!’

Another flight attendant then walks up to her and tells her ‘you just hit a passenger with a bottle’ to which she replies, ‘Oh ok, f**k you.’

She explains that she threw the water bottle at the “man who is recording me with his f*****g cellphone” when the clerk asks who hit her with the bottle.

When the servant asks her to calm down, she aims at him and says, “You’ve just been rude.”

She then repeats that she has followed the rules, but the flight attendant responds ‘but look at how you behave. Nobody who behaves like that flies with us.’

Security then appears to enter the plane and ask if she hit anyone with the bottle, and the flight attendant points out the passenger.

A statement from Delta Airlines said the company has “zero tolerance for this kind of behavior on our planes and at our airports.”

When she asks why the passengers pick her up, the attendant replies “that’s their right” and explains that while it’s her right to ask them to stop, she can’t throw a water bottle at them like she did.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesman revealed that no arrest had been made because all parties refused to press charges.

Delta Airlines issued a statement about the incident saying, “Delta will not tolerate this kind of behavior on our planes or at our airports.”

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and customers,” the statement continued.