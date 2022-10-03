Shocking moment when two Indiana judges were shot and injured in a drunken brawl at White Castle

A shocking video has been released of a brawl in 2019 at a restaurant in Indiana White Castle in which two judges from the track were shot and injured.

The video of the May 1, 2019 shooting at the downtown Indianapolis location was finally made public after the gunman was found guilty last week.

In the video, Clark County Circuit Court judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams are in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the day in question. The two judges attended a judicial conference.

Adams and Jacobs – according to testimony at the shooter’s trial – had been “drinking heavily” all evening in several bars and had a nightcap at White Castle.

The two judges, along with Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell, who attended the same judicial conference, saw two men drive through in an SUV.

The video shows the four men holding hands, throwing punches. At one point, Bell seems to be trying to get the attention of the White Castle employees inside

Later in the video, as the fight continues, someone stops in a silver truck before quickly assessing the situation and driving away

One of the men yelled something that made Bell “stick out her middle finger at them,” according to… WRTV. Bell told investigators she may have said something that “attracted” the men.

Brandon Kaiser, 44, was one of two men sitting next to his cousin Alfredo Vazquez. They parked their SUV and approached the three judges and a verbal altercation began, which eventually turned physical.

The video shows the four men scuffle, with punches. At one point, Bell appears to be trying to get the attention of the White Castle employees.

Later in the video, as the fight progresses, someone stops in a silver truck before quickly assessing the situation and driving away. A man appears to walk out of the store with his White Castle order and tries to stop the fight.

Finally, Kaiser pulls out a gun and shoots Adams and Jacobs.

The two judges were hospitalized for treatment, but survived the shooting. Kaiser and Vazquez drove off before police could arrive when restaurant employees came out and surrounded the victims.

Kaiser was found guilty of aggravated battery and other crimes for his role in the shooting.

Police are investigating the site of the 2019 shooting that followed a physical altercation

The heaviest charges, two counts of aggravated battery, could land him up to 32 years in prison.

Kaiser’s defense was that he shot Adams and Jacobs in self-defense. He will be convicted on October 21.

Kaiser’s cousin Vazquez pleaded guilty to assault as early as November 2019. He was sentenced to six months of house arrest and a year of probation, which he completed in December 2020.

In September 2019, Adams pleaded guilty to a felony and was serving a one-year suspended sentence. Jacobs and Bell were not charged.

The shooting occurred at an Indianapolis location of White Castle near Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Colts

Bell was not charged during the shooting but has since resigned due to an unrelated household battery case

Jacobs is the only one of the three judges who has been on the bench since the incident

However, the three judges were sanctioned by the Indiana Supreme Court, which imposed a 30-day suspension on Jacobs and Bell and a 60-day suspension on Adams.

Jacobs has returned to the bench, but Adams and Bell are no longer judges, and Bell resigned in 2022 due to an unrelated battery case in the house. Fox59.