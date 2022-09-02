Shocking moment two thieves ambush woman at gunpoint at the door of her Queens home

<!–

Police have released heart-stopping footage of a woman being threatened at gunpoint by two men who ambushed her when she came home from shopping.

Terrifying footage shows the two masked thieves rushing after the 32-year-old victim when she opens the door of her home in Queens, New York, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10.

She was eventually released from $19,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry.

A masked man, wearing a cap and a NYC blue sweatshirt, ran after her and thrust a black automatic pistol into her back.

He told her, “Don’t yell, just open the door,” before a second man approached the woman and forced her inside.

A New York Police Department spokesman said the victim was punched in the face and tied hand and foot, then tied together.

Officers described the first man as 1.80m tall, wearing dark glasses, a surgical mask, a dark-colored baseball cap and a dark hooded sweatshirt with NYC in white on the front. The second man was also six feet tall and was wearing dark pants, a black t-shirt and a dark hooded jacket.

The individuals raided her safe, taking $19,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry from her home, as well as her iPhone 12.

Both men then fled and the victim, who had managed to free himself, saw them running in a white Toyota SUV.

They were last seen heading north on 249 Street.

The victim had mild pain and swelling in her face, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.