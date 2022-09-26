Shocking moment two robbers steal a 55-year-old man’s $35,000 Cartier in New York City

Brutal thieves looted an expensive Cartier watch from the wrist of a man in Manhattan after acting like they had a gun and chasing him.

Video footage released by the NYPD captured the August 29 incident in which the suspects made off with the $35,000 timepiece in Chelsea.

The victim was approached by the two suspects, one of whom lifted his shirt and pretended to have a weapon in his waistband.

“What’s wrong with the watch?” one of the robbers is said to have asked the victim for his Cartier watch.

When the victim tried to flee, the suspects chased him to West 24th Street and Ninth Avenue, where video footage shows them pulling him to the ground and yanking the watch from his wrist.

It is not known whether the suspect actually had a weapon. No arrests have been made.

Police are trying to identify and arrest the suspects who were caught on cameras robbing the victim around 10 p.m. in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

Leading up to the New York City sidewalk robbery, the victim was seen with two other people fleeing as the robbers approached.

One of the robbers asked the victim about his watch before trying to take it, the New York Post reported.

Video shows the robbers trying to grab the victim, who pulls out of their grasp and flees to the intersection where he is knocked to the ground.

The victim, whose identity is unknown, was not injured.

The duo then fled in a black sedan that last drove south on Ninth Avenue.

The incident happened as new data revealed that more than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to rising crime, eye-watering taxes and skyrocketing cost of living.

The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading their Empire State licenses, according to Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data obtained by DailyMail.com.

New Yorkers have witnessed a myriad of crimes in recent years since the start of the pandemic.

Overall crime is up 34 percent and has finally started to decline in recent months.

The number of crimes, rapes and robberies has increased by 17, 10 and 38 percent respectively.

Transit crime alone is up 45 percent, and city visitors have experienced shootings, stabbings and robberies both on and off the ramp.

Wealthy residents were the first to leave the New York scene, and now the middle class is migrating out of the state, according to Valley.

During the first eight months of 2022, a total of 41,885 New York state residents changed their primary residence. 61,728 left in 2021

The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading their Empire State licenses. Throughout 2022, New Yorkers have flocked to Florida, exceeding 4,000 a month

Retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari, who moved to Florida last year, told the Post that many moved around that time because of COVID-19 mandates and crime were the top reasons people left.

He also claimed “zero jurisdiction” among NYC-elected officials and also forced city residents to leave the city because they “seen no future for themselves in New York City.”

And the ongoing flow of migration has even caught the eye of NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who reportedly put up digital billboards in Florida to hopefully convince former residents to return.