Shocking moment two men brawl at California Chris Brown concert as one woman laid knocked out

Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown performance in California next to an unconscious woman who had just knocked out one of them.

The fight began on Friday between two women with front row seats at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California and escalated into a knockout match as eyewitnesses quickly documented the scene.

A couple of men joined in the commotion, with one hitting a woman who was part of the original brawl to the ground.

She was seen lying on the ground as the two men continued to fight nearby.

“Holy s***, is she okay?” in the background you can hear a bystander asking.

Several witnesses rushed to the woman’s aid and dragged her out of the way of the nasty argument.

Another woman shouted, “Safety! Safety!’

The altercation lasted for minutes before others checked the dazed woman’s pulse and were unable to resuscitate her, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

Both men threw punches and tried to drag each other to the ground before guards intervened.

It is unclear whether the men knew each other and what the condition of the woman is.

Chris Brown was performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California as the brawl took place near the end of his set

Brown, 33, has begun packing more shows since his alleged assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna at a 2009 Grammys party.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault after entering into a plea deal, which allowed him to avoid jail time. Brown was instead sentenced to five years of probation and “labour-oriented service,” along with domestic violence counseling, according to CNN.

Rihanna, 34, also issued a restraining order requiring Brown to “stay 50 yards away from Rihanna, 10 yards if the two are at the same industry event.”

The restraining order was to remain in effect until 2014, but was lifted in 2011 in a decision backed by Rihanna.

Speaking about the altercation in his documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life, Chris claimed that he and Rihanna often engaged in physical fights and that his infidelity only made matters worse between them.

“We were fighting each other. She would hit me, I would hit her. But it was never good,” he explained.

Years later, Chris’ four-year-old girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, was given a five-year restraining order against him after she testified in court that he physically assaulted her, according to USA Today.

As they were: Chris and Rihanna dated from 2007 to 2009 to a violent car altercation, when he assaulted Rihanna, bruised her face and requiring hospitalization. Pictured in 2008

The singer was announced as one of the headliners at the UK’s Wireless festival last month after being refused entry to the country 12 years ago. He also performed in London.

It was previously reported that the rapper’s visa to enter the UK was denied because he had committed a serious offense and received community service.

Earlier this month, Brown also complained that he is no longer invited to perform at award shows, despite his recent concerts being packed with fans.

In a post from the artist and shared by DJ Akademiks, the Go Crazy artist wrote in capital letters: ‘New Mexico – you see the people??? Every show is so packed… if it weren’t for my incredible fans I would have stopped.”

He continued: ‘I don’t like this fake celebrity s**t… Awards shows haven’t let me perform in years… but my show is still sold out. Let me be big…’

The R&B star has not taken the stage at an awards ceremony since the 2017 BET Awards.

Born to perform: The singer was announced as one of the headliners at Wireless festival last month and performed this week in London at Crystal Palace Park

In a post shared by DJ Akademiks, the Call Me Every Day singer complained that he was not invited to perform at the awards ceremony. His last performance in a ceremony was at the BET Awards 2017

As Brown returns to the spotlight after his new album released in June, Breezy, some celebrities are being criticized for working with the singer.

Fifth Harmony Alum, Normani, came in for a lot of criticism after he starred in Brown’s music video for his song WE (Warm Embrace) in June.

Normani, 26, shared a short clip with her Instagram followers, in which she danced sensually and shared a passionate underwater kiss with Brown.

Fans were quick to criticize the video after the abuse allegations it has had in the past.

The former Fifth Harmony singer described working on the video as “surreal” and even thanked the Look At Me Now singer for “trusting me” in the caption of her Instagram post.

“One for the damn books. WARM HUG NOW,” Normani concluded.

She received high praise from numerous verified Instagram accounts, including her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane and Kim Kardashian’s BFF La La Anthony, for her “amazing” performance.

But most of the commentary section was filled with confused and outraged Normani fans, many of whom encouraged her to “delete” every trace of the music video from her page.

“NO NOT THE ABUSER,” complained one fan in the comment section.

Another wrote: ‘why do you support a man who beat up another black woman????’

Many commentators brought up Rihanna.

Backlash: Normani faces a backlash from fans after starring in controversial R&B star Chris Brown’s latest music video for his song WE (Warm Embrace); Normani pictured in 2021

The Fifth Harmony alum, 26, shared a short clip with her Instagram followers, in which her and the 33-year-old hitmaker dance sensually