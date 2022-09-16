Shocking moment when two black bears begin brawling on a quiet residential street in suburban LA

<!–

A video captured by a security camera outside a house in suburban Los Angeles shows two black bears fighting next to a nearby car.

A bear walks around the front of an SUV parked in front of a home in Monrovia, California, before being attacked by another bear following behind.

The pair of bears fight it out for a few seconds before the leading bear runs away.

Moments later, after returning to the SUV, the bears continue their fight before running away.

No damage was done to the car, he said KTLA.

The incident was recorded outside the home of Maritza Flores-Travanti, a school board member of the Monrovia Unified School District.

Bears have been active outside and inside homes in Monrovia recently, including an incident two weeks earlier when a bear is… spotted swimming in a family’s backyard pool.

Two black bears were spotted by a home’s security camera in suburban Los Angeles while dueling for a home’s SUV

One bear followed the other around the front of the SUV before striking the first blow

The pair of bears dueled it for several seconds, pushing and pulling each other before a bear runs away

Moments later, the bears return to the front of the SUV before more blows are dealt

According to multiple reports, no damage was done to the SUV

Five years earlier, a family of bears was captured on video swimming in the pool of yet another Monrovia home.

It is believed that the mama bear and two cubs found the pool to cool off during record high temperatures during the summer of 2017.

The clip first shows the whole family swimming together, before the mama bear, seemingly noticing that she has an audience, bends over to the other side of the pool.

“She’s tagged,” the man behind the camera notes as she basks in the sun in one of the corners of the pool.

“I don’t want her to push through the glass, though,” the man says, both amused by the scene in front of him and fearful of the possibility that the bears will exert their incredible power on his property.

“She won’t,” you hear the man’s wife say. “It’s unbelievable.”

“Good thing I got home when I did, they would have been in the house,” she adds with a laugh.

The mama bear then steps out of the pool and gets close to the camera as her two cubs watch from the water.