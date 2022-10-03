Shocking moment thieves steal an entire 500lb SAFE after ransacking luxury home in Los Angeles

Brazen thieves have been caught on CCTV ransacking a luxury home and making off with a £500 safe in their car.

The masked trio managed to gain access to the $4 million estate in Rolling Hills Estates, California, last weekend.

Surveillance footage showed the criminals used the sliding door to gain entry while the homeowner was away.

Caitlynn Martin, daughter of the homeowner, told KTLA she believed her mother did ‘all the right things’ and had ‘high-tech locks’ in place.

Footage shows the thieves dragging a heavy safe out the front door into a car believed to be a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, as well as several other items.

Caitlynn said: ‘She thought she was doing all the right things. She had cameras. She had all the doors locked.

‘She had some pretty high-tech locks on all the doors and you think you’ve really done everything right and you haven’t.

‘It makes you feel very nervous. I understand this matches other burglaries that have taken place in the area.’

A third man is believed to have been involved, believed to be the driver of the vehicle loaded with the stolen items

Police have admitted they are stepping up patrols after a spate of burglaries in the affluent area of ​​Valmonte.

The crooks made off with a collection of gold coins and jewellery, among other irreplaceable items, with two men ransacking the house and a third who appeared to be the driver.

Caitlynn added that the home has been in her family for 40 years and she couldn’t have imagined anything like it.

Kate Cimmarusti, a neighbour, said: ‘You think you’re safe and protected and someone comes in and takes your stuff, that’s the worst thing that can happen.’

Many of the properties targeted by the thieves do not have an alarm system or it was not working, with the burglaries mostly taking place in the early to late evening.

The perpetrators usually enter homes through back doors and windows before making off with valuables.

Martin hopes that someone can recognize the perpetrators or the car seen on the surveillance video and report it to the police.

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department said they are encouraging local residents to lock their doors and leave lights on to ensure homes appear occupied.

In a statement, they said: ‘PVEPD detectives are currently investigating these incidents and the department will be providing extra patrol in the area.

‘Please remember to lock your doors, leave lights on to make your home look occupied and if you see something, say something.

“For non-emergencies, call us 24/7 at 310-378-4211 and in emergencies, call 9-1-1.”