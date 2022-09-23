Shocking moment thief hurls a chair at a 66-year-old diner’s head outside NYC pizzeria

This is the shocking moment when a thief threw a chair at the head of a 66-year-old diner outside a New York pizza parlor before stealing his phone.

Footage shows the suspect calmly approaching the victim at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 outside the Amore Pizza Café on West 58th Street near Ninth Avenue.

He then grabs a chair from the victim, who is sitting at a table, and throws it at him for no reason, breaking his forearm bone.

The 66-year-old dropped his phone during the incident due to the impact of the throw.

His attacker is seen brutally and grabs away with it.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital where his arm wound was treated.

Police are now looking for the suspect and have released photos of the footage in an effort to locate him.

The man wore a blue shirt and black-and-white checkered sneakers and is described as dark-skinned.

Anyone with information about the suspect is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

It’s the latest incident amid an ongoing crime wave on the streets of New York, which comes after a man was stabbed to death in Gowanus on Tuesday night by a fellow customer after complaining he didn’t say “thank you” after he opened the door. from a shop open to him.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday after the victim, whose name has not been disclosed, held the door open for a fellow customer who walked into 4th Ave Tobacco Road Corp. in Gowanus.

The victim asked the suspect why he did not say thank you and became angry.

After an argument outside, the victim punched the suspect who was trying to leave, after which he was fatally stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

Reports claim the victim taunted the suspect and said ‘Stitch me if you can’ before being knocked down.

He fell back into the entrance of the store, bleeding profusely, and according to store employee Kharef Alsaidi, he shouted, “He stabbed me, he stabbed me.”

The victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Speak with ABC7Alsaidi explained how events unfolded: “It was just about not saying ‘thank you’ for opening the door for him.

He said the victim asked, “Why don’t you say, Thank you for opening the door?”

It led to the suspect saying that he did not ask the victim to open the door for him.

The employee said he had tried to de-escalate the problem and get the suspect to dispose of the knife, but it didn’t work.

The police have not yet caught the suspect, who left on his e-bike. He headed south on Fourth Avenue toward Carroll Street.

Sources said the man was wearing a black sweater, white shirt and jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Elsewhere, a man launched a frenzy with an ax at an NYC McDonald’s last Friday when three men annoyed him.

Michael Palacios, 31, pictured, told the NY Post he used the ax to scare people in McDonald’s who hit and jumped at him Friday

Michael Palacios was seen in the footage that produced punches from the men before calmly removing the ax from his backpack, which he then begins to wield in the air, threatening those around him.

The three others he’d been fighting with quickly ran for cover, some hiding in a disabled toilet, while others ran to the back of the restaurant in hopes of escaping.

But the aggressor seems to settle a score and begins to use his ax to destroy furniture causing thousands of dollars in damage.

He is seen throwing the ax down at several tables of the restaurant that have been smashed into small pieces.

He also smashes the ax against a glass panel that instantly shatters on impact, before cornering one of his previous attackers who then begs for mercy as he huddles against a wall.

Palacios insisted he didn’t start vandalizing the restaurant because the woman turned him down

He then knocks one of the men he was fighting out of his chair – while threatening other frightened guests, and at one point yells, “Don’t be afraid of me, be afraid of him!”

After the eruption, Palacios fled on his bicycle, but was arrested a short time later by police on nearby Ludlow Street, the driver said. Widespread footage of the incident helped police track him down.

Palacios – whom social media collectively referred to as “the ax man” upon seeing the footage – was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, three counts of threat and two counts of criminal gun possession.

The numerous incidents have tired New Yorkers as crimes, violence, looting and physical altercations continue to take place in neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods previously considered safe are now riddled with crime as the problem grows.

In Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood, children are reportedly exposed to nudity, sexual acts and drug use, while business owners are constantly dealing with break-ins.

Large swaths of New Yorkers have fled the city and fled to Florida as crime rates continue to rise.

On September 4, about 11,737 robberies were reported – about 3,318 more compared to the same time last year.

In the meantime, 10,500 burglaries have been reported, which is about 2,600 more than in 2021.

The crime rate is also up 18.2 percent, with large-scale theft leading the crime resurgence with more than 10,000 reported cases compared to last year.

The city also recorded a 39 percent increase in robberies and a 21 percent increase in major assaults.

There was a mass exodus of officers from the NYPD this year, according to the… New York Postwith 2,465 police officers looking to leave the department – 42 percent more than the 1,731 who left at the same time last year.