Shocking moment Texas teenager mows down man crossing parking lot in wheelchair despite waving stop

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Texas teen has been arrested after he was caught on camera hitting a man in an electric wheelchair despite signaling him to slow down.

Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, who is 17, was arrested six days after he fled the scene, leaving his victim with serious injuries.

The disabled man could be seen moving slowly across the North Austin parking lot next to a speed bump in surveillance video released by police.

Suddenly, a white pickup truck came into shot with the man holding out his hand in an attempt to make the driver slow down as he crossed the road.

Austin Police Department arrested a teenage driver in connection with a collision that hit a man in an electric wheelchair and was left with life-threatening injuries

A man crossed the parking lot in his electric wheelchair and saw a vehicle approaching him and motioned for him to slow down

Pablo Avila-Banagas, 17, was arrested six days later and charged with failing to stop and assist, injuring a disabled person, illegally carrying a weapon

Instead, the vehicle appears to take a direct hit on the man without even trying to slow down.

There are no brake lights as the footage continues to show the man and his wheelchair both being dragged under the wheels of the car and onto the main road.

Debris from the seat is then strewn across the parking lot as the pickup driver hits the curb.

He gestured for the driver to slow down, but he was still hit when the driver fled

The disabled man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries

Within moments, emergency services are on the scene as the crew of a passing Austin FD fire truck saw what was happening in front of them and immediately stopped to provide first aid.

The victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, Austin police said.

Avila-Banagas was taken into custody six days after the September 9 incident and charged with harming a disabled person, failing to stop and assist, and unlawful possession of a firearm.