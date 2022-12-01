Shocking moment Texas attorney pulls out a GUN and tries to SHOOT his ex-girlfriend at bar

A lawyer was caught on video pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend in a Texas bar and allegedly fired three shots before customers detained him.

Gavin Rush, 41, was then released just two days later on $40,000 bail, despite a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic violence.

Rush, who, according to his LinkedIn page, works on “sexual assault, embryo destruction, and misconduct at fertility centers, complex commercial litigation, civil rights actions, FINRA arbitrations, and financial services litigation,” only had to post 10 percent of that, or $4,000.

The low bail was set despite Rush having previously been charged with assault/domestic violence against another woman in 2017, though the case was ultimately dismissed.

The incident happened around 11:30 am. on Saturday, November 26 at the Anderson Mill Pub in Austin.

Rush’s ex-girlfriend, who has not been identified, works at the bar and he went there to confront her, as she apparently did not speak to him.

The woman and Rush had apparently broken up about a month and a half ago after three years of dating, according to Fox 7 Austin.

Surveillance video, posted to Twitter by a city council member named Mackenzie Kelly, shows him placing a leather bag at the top of the bar.

Rush’s ex continued to refuse to speak to him when he arrived at the bar, according to a police affidavit.

He then pulled out a gun and aimed it at her, a red dot from a laser sight pointing straight at her chest and fired, just missing her.

The affidavit says Rush shot at least three times before being pinned down, with one shot hitting a bar mirror behind where the ex-girlfriend was standing.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza was asked about Rush’s $40,000 bail. He blamed the council

One of the customers who pinned Rush told me KVUE that he even tried to shoot himself in the head, but failed when they got between him and the trigger.

Two customers approached Rush and held him down until police arrived.

One of them later told the local news, “We’re all just lucky. That could have turned out so differently than it did. Thank God.’

Rush’s profile page has been deleted from the law firm – Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway – where he works.

They said in a statement: “Gavin Rush no longer works with the company. We do not tolerate any form of hatred or violence. Our thoughts are with the victims who experienced a profound trauma that day.’

Rush’s ability to get out of jail so quickly has alarmed local politicians and members of the police force alike.

Thomas Villareal, head of the Austin Police Association, said: “This particular case appears to be one where the courts have failed this victim.”

Councilor Kelly, who posted the video on Twitter, added: “This attorney belongs behind bars, awaiting a long jury from his peers.”

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza was asked about Rush’s $40,000 bail. Garza, whose website says one of its missions is “to treat all victims with dignity and respect,” a municipal judge charged.

He told CBSAustin: ‘I don’t know what information the magistrate had on hand when they made that decision. Under state law and local practice, the state attorney general’s office and prosecutors are generally not present when setting bail. Municipal judges do that without input from the public prosecutor’s office.’

Garza – a Democrat and member of the far-left Democratic Socialists of America, according to Jacobin — said they are normally not allowed to interfere in judges’ decisions and added that the county hopes to launch a program that would allow prosecutors to attend those hearings.

Rush was charged with sexual assault/family violence by obstructing breath/circulation against another woman in another county in 2017, but the case was dropped after taking anger management classes, according to KVUE.

The judge granted Rush’s ex-girlfriend and emergency protection order against him when bail was set.