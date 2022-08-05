Shocking moment SUV plows through parade leaving several injured including two police in New Mexico

Two police officers were among several injured when a car plowed through a parade honoring Native American culture in the city of Gallup, New Mexico.

The injured were treated at the scene after a person in a large SUV drove through crowds and caused panic during Thursday’s Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.

State Police Lieutenant Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident and he could not comment on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The New Mexico state police said on Twitter that the driver and three passengers were in custody and they were investigating the incident.

“Several people, including two Gallup PD officers, have been injured and are being treated at the scene,” the tweet said.

Video of the event posted to social media shows crowds lining the street as children and adults dance in the streets in traditional Native American and Indigenous clothing.

The gold-colored SUV rammed into bystanders Thursday during the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration in the city of Gallup, New Mexico.

Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, which began in 1922, was disrupted by a speeding SUV hitting crowds

The local police were immediately at the car after it came to a stop, pulled the passengers and drivers out and arrested them

Panic quickly spread as a large, gold-colored SUV accelerated through the spectators before coming to a stop.

The local police immediately arrived at the car, took the passengers and drivers out and arrested them.

“The Navajo Nation stands steadfast against any form of violence and is sending prayers of protection to those affected,” they said in a statement on Facebook.

“This was a traumatic and triggering event for many, especially for our youth, the elderly and our veterans who acted quickly.”

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, an 11-day event celebrating the 100th anniversary.

The event website describes it as Native American & Indigenous Tribal Processions & Performance Showcases, featuring events such as rodeos, parades, Navajo song and dance, and a 5k run.