Shocking moment Sudanese minister tells activist ‘we would beat you until you begged us to stop’

A Sudanese-Australian activist has received a deadly warning from a visiting Sudanese minister after she labeled the military regime ‘corrupt’.

Nazik Osman, who fled Sudan with her family in 2001, was told by the Sudanese Minister of Minerals that ‘we would beat you until you begged us to stop’ after she harassed his entourage as they attended a mining conference in Perth.

Pictured: Sudanese-Australian activist Nazik Osman, who fled Sudan in 2001

Mohamed Bashir Abunammu was captured making the chilling remark during a live broadcast on Ms Osman’s Facebook page earlier this month.

‘Sudan regime is a criminal regime’, she repeats as they walk towards a building.

She calls for the country’s leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to be brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for being “corrupt” and a “criminal.”

The senior minister is captured as he turns to the activist and tells her, ‘If you weren’t here, we would beat you until you begged us to stop’.

Ms Osman believes that Mr Abunammu should be banned from entering Australia and said her right to feel safe and protest should be protected.

The former lawyer and activist has filed a complaint with both the Australian Federal Police and Western Australia Police.

Sudan’s Minerals Minister Mohamed Bashir Abunammu (pictured right in the blue suit) was captured making the chilling remark during a live broadcast on Ms Osman’s Facebook page

‘I get it [the threat] as a violation of my country’s sovereignty when a foreign official comes to threaten me as a citizen,” she told the ABC.

“He shouldn’t be allowed to come to Australia. If he doesn’t respect the citizens, and if he doesn’t respect the values ​​of this country, he won’t be allowed in.’

Ms Osman believes that Mr Abunammu (pictured) should be banned from entering Australia and said her right to feel safe and protest should be protected

Ms Osman said she had protested the “exploitation of Sudanese gold and other minerals” and said ministerial deals only filled the pockets of the militias.

“We know they are making these deals to buy weapons and buy bullets to kill the Sudanese people,” she said.

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019 and replaced by a “transitional government” made up of civilians and military.

Last October, the military took full control and stirred up Sudan with revolutionary forces protesting across the country.

Bashir is still in prison, serving a minimum two-year sentence after being convicted of money laundering and corruption in 2019.

Assistant Secretary of State Tim Watts said he met Mr Abunammu “briefly” at the conference, adding that the government would take seriously any threat from a foreign official or representative towards an Australian citizen.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019 and replaced by a ‘transitional government’ (pictured left is Sudanese Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim)

“Under Australian law, all threats can constitute an illegal offense and must be directed to the police,” he told ABC.

“During a brief meeting with Minister Basheer Abdalla in Perth, I stressed the importance of a return to a civilian-led government in Sudan, which would bring much-needed stability.”

Ms Osman said the threat had reminded her of other acts of violence or intimidation by the Sudanese government against her family.

She said her husband had been tortured by authorities and their home had been raided several times and the couple were still under threat 20 years later.

The activist said she doesn’t want other protesters from different backgrounds to be afraid to speak out against “corrupt” governments.